Collapsed Bridge | New information about the Messilä bridge collapse: The bridge was in poor condition

Another bridge on Messiläntie was inspected and there is no damage.

Tuesday the collapsed bridge over Messiläntie in Hollola was supposed to be completely renewed next year.

The bridge collapsed as a result of a car collision shortly before midnight on Tuesday, said the Päijät-Häme rescue service on X (formerly Twitter).

It is a wooden bridge intended for pedestrians and skiers. No one was on the bridge when it collapsed.

The collapsed bridge is located right next to the Messilä mansion.

Bridge and its maintenance belongs to the city of Lahti. Maintenance engineer Ville Joonan according to him, the condition of the bridge has been “so poor” that it had already been decided to renew it.

However, he cannot say in more detail how the poor condition manifested itself. He suspects it is related to the age of the bridge, but he does not know the exact age of the bridge.

The wooden part of the bridge collapsed, but the concrete structures remained in place.

On Wednesday, it will be assessed what kind of damage has occurred to the concrete structures and whether it will take long to dismantle them. Joona cannot yet say what schedule the new bridge will be built on.

There is another bridge next to the collapsed bridge, but it does not belong to the city of Lahti. That’s why Joona can’t tell about its condition.

There is a third bridge at the beginning of Messiläntie, which in turn belongs to the city of Lahti. According to Joona, it was built recently. On Wednesday it was inspected and there was no damage.

Jonah according to information, the car that hit the bridge would have been a truck. He suspects that there may have been some kind of crane up there.

The accident investigation center does not investigate the accident.

Messiläntie was closed on Tuesday due to bridge clearing work. The road was opened to traffic a little before nine, the rescue service announced.