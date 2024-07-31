Collapse in Scampia, the funerals of the three victims in the semi-deserted square. The message of hope from Don Mimmo Battaglia and the update on the conditions of the evacuees from Mayor Manfredi

This morning, Monday 29th July, the following took place: the funerals of the three victims of the Scampia collapse. It’s about Roberto Abruzzo, Patricia of Reason And Margaret of Reason. They lost their lives following the collapse of a balcony on the third floor of the Vela Celeste, which occurred last July 22. The funeral was held in the square John Paul IIright in Scampia. The function is presided over by the Archbishop of Naples, Father Mimmo Battagliawho gave his last farewell to the victims in front of a square half deserted due to the heat (2 thousand people were expected, but only 300 were present), but not only that. It seems that the absence of many people is due to a form of protest against delays and institutions by the quarter from Scampia. The Committees were also absent. “Today we find ourselves here in this suburb of our city which unfortunately becomes the centre of everyone’s attention not because of its rebirth, but because once again thesmell of death and fear pervades its streets and the hearts of its inhabitants”, begins the Archbishop. At the end of the funeral, candles are made to fly into the sky white balloons as a sign of farewell to the three victims. Patrizia Della Ragione’s sister is taken ill when the coffin is being carried away.

The words of the Bishop of Naples

“The inhabitants of Scampia who for a long time have been subjected to hasty and generalising media labels, which have so much struggled to shake off public opinion who read situations with a superficiality often more attracted by the decadence of evil than by the many spring signs of redemption, today they find themselves here, together with the entire city, for cry Roberto, Patrizia, Margherita And to pray for the healing of Carmela, Martina, Giuseppe, Luisa, Patrizia, Mya, Anna, Greta, Morena Suamy and Annunziatavictims of a collapse that goes far beyond the rubble of concrete and iron, becoming a symbol of a social collapse that must be contained, prevented, avoided, not only here but in all the suburbs of our city, of our South, of our Italy”.

Don Mimmo Battaglia sends a message of hope to his beloved suburbs: “They can be rebornthey can become symbol of a possible resurrectionas our Scampia teaches us, which, beyond certain partial and stereotyped narratives, has always been able to get back up, becoming an example of authentic resilience and redemption, thanks to the honesty and commitment of many of its sons and daughters, the Church, civil society and institutions that, when they join forces for the common good, can perform real miracles”. And he added: “May the wind of love push the sails towards rebirth“.

Mayor Manfredi and the situation of the displaced

The funeral was attended by the Mayor Gaetano ManfrediThe Governor of the Campania Region Vincenzo De Luca and the Prefect Michael of Bari. Shortly before the start of the function, the mayor of Naples spoke about the situation of the displaced, many of whom have found refuge in the Federico II University. The situation, Manfredi begins, “It must be resolved as soon as possiblegiving a prospect of serenity and decent accommodation to all, I hope that within two weeks the problem can be resolved for everyone”. future of the Sailsinstead, the mayor reiterated that “all the prospects guaranteed to the inhabitants of the Vela Celeste will be guaranteed to the inhabitants of the other two sails, we have an official detailed survey of those who live in the three sails, done with the various institutions, with a table in the Prefecture at the beginning of 2023, we have certainties about those entitled to housing”. As regards, instead, theeviction order of the Sails of the 2015the mayor responded dryly: “Ask those who were there before me“, as reported by the Courier of the South.

