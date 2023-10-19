Never since there are records has such a deluge fallen on Madrid. The centenary station of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) of El Retiro, in the center of the capital, until half past eleven at night this Thursday, he had collected 113.5 liters per square meter, which means far breaking the previous record, which was 87 on September 21, 1972. “Three of the four rainiest days in the capital have been recorded in the last two years,” Aemet adds in a tweet. The cause of such a downpour was a storm Alinethe first named after the season due to the persistence and intensity of its rains and winds, which will share a place in the meteorological history of the capital along with Philomena, that two years ago buried the city under a layer of 25 to 30 centimeters of snow. Now, Aline has dumped on Madrid more than 25% of the water that falls in an entire year in a single day.

If that time the warning was red, the maximum, the fierceness of the storm has come as a surprise, since the initial forecasts pointed to about 40 liters per square meter and the warning was yellow, the lowest on a scale of three. Exceeded the forecasts, Aemet has raised it to orange at five in the afternoon in the metropolitan area and Corredor del Henares, while the rest of the community remained at the minimum level. In addition, there is a yellow warning for wind gusts of 80 kilometers per hour.

Locally heavy and persistent rainfall was expected in the Pyrenees, Castilla-La Mancha and western Andalusia, but Madrid has finally slipped into the top ten of the observatories where the most water has accumulated during the day, in an unprecedented seventh place, although far from the 133 collected in La Covatilla (Salamanca) and the 122 in Navalvillar de Ibor (Cáceres), which occupy first and second place.

The rain has caused havoc in a city that is little or not at all accustomed to water and that collapses with four drops, especially in communications. Municipal firefighters They have carried out 168 interventions between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., of which 47 have been due to water damage, 35 rescues, 40 damage to trees and 22 damage to facades. “At this time the number of warnings is reducing,” Emergencies Madrid said around nine o’clock at night. The accumulated rain has cut off traffic on some roads such as the M-406, in one direction in the Getafe area; the M-50, in both directions at kilometer 31, and the M-40 in the La Fortuna neighborhood towards the A-4.

For its part, Renfe has suffered delays on lines C3a, C8, C10 and C4, although it has already restored service between Atocha and Nuevos Ministerios. Furthermore, the circulation of the high-speed line that runs through Madrid, Zaragoza and Barcelona has been interrupted by a failure in the electrification system between the municipalities of Brihuega and Las Inviernas (Guadalajara).

Late in the afternoon, Metro de Madrid closed the section of line 5 between the Pirámides and Urgell stations, in both directions, due to accumulation of water, for an estimated time of more than four hours. The Banco de España stations and the sections of line 1 and 7 that had closed during the afternoon are now operational.

A user has reported on social networks that Some travelers have been left standing at the Marqués de Vadillo station without any authority informing them of the situation. The X user (former Twitter) Tony Aguilar has shared images of Alcalá Street in which the flooded road and platform can be seen. “Next station: BARCO de España,” said a user of the same social network who shared a video of the water overflowing the mouth of the Bank of Spain subway. Some tweeters have shared videos in which water was shooting out of the ground like a geyser on the streets of Goya and Narváez.

At five in the afternoon, the City Council activated the red alert in the parks, which has led to the closure of the Retiro and eight other large green areas in the capital. The traffic jam throughout the morning and, above all, the afternoon, has been monumental. All entrances to Madrid have presented retentions, specifically at the A-1 entrances in Las Tablas and A-6 in Aravaca and Guadarrama and the A-2 exits in Torrejón, A-3 in Rivas, A-4 in Pinto, A -5 in Alcorcón, as reported by the General Directorate of Traffic.

At the airport, where 72.9 liters have been collected, air traffic controllers have reported through their social networks that the afternoon was being “complicated”, with detours and delays. Specifically, runway 18R has been closed for cleaning tasks, as well as runway 36L due to the weather situation. Simultaneous parallel takeoffs have also been temporarily canceled due to the storm.

Workers from several hospitals of the Madrid Health Service have reported flooding in several centers such as the Infanta Sofía, in San Sebastián de los Reyes, the Infanta Leonor, 12 de Octubre, Ramón y Cajal or La Paz, “many of them built many years ago.” years and without maintenance work,” according to the unions. In addition, staff at the Vaguada shopping center, in the Pilar neighborhood, have cordoned off an area due to the collapse of false ceilings due to the accumulation of water.

In addition to the brutal amount that fell on the capital, all the observatories in the community have touched or exceeded 40 liters, where more than 101 in Pozuelo de Alarcón, 93 in San Sebastián de los Reyes and 89 in Rozas de Puerto Real. From 11:00 to 19:00, 112 has managed 851 files and the community firefighters have carried out 108 interventions, especially pools of water on public roads, flooding of basements, falling branches and trees, none of them serious.

