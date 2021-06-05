The building that occupies number 7 Cuesta de la Baronesa street suffered this Saturday the collapse of the roof of the second floor, which dragged the roof of the first. Both were empty at that time, so there was no personal damage, but the property has been sealed until Monday, the day on which the City Council will inspect it and make the appropriate security debris. The affected construction is next to the Roman Theater and the Cathedral of Santa María la Mayor.

The crash took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. It affected the apartment on the second right, which is currently unoccupied, and the first right, whose tenant was not at home. A couple and their son also live in that residential block on the second floor on the left and another man, in the setback attic on the third floor. The ground floor is occupied by La Catedral Restaurant, which has been closed for almost two years.

Firefighters traveled to the scene of the incident to make sure that there were no victims trapped in the rubble. Also to reconnoitre the terrain and check that there is no imminent risk of further collapses that could pose a serious risk to people. Members of the Local Police also attended, closing the steps of Portería de las Monjas street.

According to local sources, the building has been carrying problems on the roof for years. In February, the same sources indicated, a repair took place and the laying of a waterproofing asphalt fabric. During the last few months, there have been several episodes of heavy rains. The last one took place yesterday and today.

In the historic center there are several buildings that have suffered from falling rubble and partial collapse or have had to be marked out and covered with scaffolding to avoid them, in recent years. This was the case in February 2020 with the number 3 Calle del Aire, just a hundred meters from the one that collapsed yesterday.

The affected construction has in its basement a cistern and several valuable archaeological remains that the owner of the restaurant on the ground floor integrated into his establishment, using a glass floor.