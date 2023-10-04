Genoa – The Court of Cassation declared it inadmissible the appeal of the State Attorney General against the second appeal sentence in the main trial for the collapse of the Pilots Tower in the port of Genoa. She was hit on 7 May 2013 by the maneuvering ship Jolly Nero.

A disaster that had caused the death of the soldiers of the Captaincy Francesco Cetrola, 38 years old, Marco de Candussio, 39, Daniele Fratantonio, 30, Giovanni Iacoviello, 35, Davide Morella, 33, Giuseppe Tusa, 30; of the pilot Michele Robazza, 44, of the radio operators of the tugboats Sergio Basso, 50, and Maurizio Potenza, 50.

The penalties for the three members of the ship’s crew thus become definitive – essentially after five degrees of judgment: Roberto Paoloni (7 years’ imprisonment), the first deck mate Lorenzo Repetto (5 years and 4 months) and the head of the engine room Franco Giammoro (4 years).

This is the final word on the main trial, while we still await the setting of the hearing before the Supreme Court for the second trial, the one on the location of the tower at Molo Giano.

Today the Supreme Court decided for the second time on this matter, focusing on the question of the amount of penalties. Agree on appeal (a sort of plea bargain in the second instance). The first time, the Supreme Court had asked for these to be lowered, considering them too high for a series of reasons. So it was, arriving at the three sentences agreed between the defense and the general prosecutor’s office of Genoa. But the State Attorney, Giorgio Lembeck, which represents the ministries of Economy, Infrastructure, Defense and the Port Authority which had previously formed civil parties, had appealed again to the Court of Cassation, arguing that they were too low. And that the civil parties should have been involved in the quantification. However, the Supreme Court declared this appeal inadmissible. The lawyers defend the accused Pasquale Tonani, Romano Raimondo, Paolo Costa and Mario Iavicoli.