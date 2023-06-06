Genoa – From the file for the Ministry they disappeared in 2017 some embarrassing photos, which revealed the poor condition of the pylon which later collapsed. “I had inserted them, but my boss took them off without telling me. She was within his powers, even if on other occasions, in the face of initiatives of the kind, I had been informed ». This was reiterated by Barbara Iuliano, an engineer who has worked for a long time at Autostrade per l’Italia and Spea Engineering (a company of the Atlantia Group once like Aspi and responsible for monitoring) heard during the trial on the Morandi Bridge massacre (43 victims on 14 August 2018 in the collapse of the infrastructure on the A10). And in reiterating these concepts, Iuliano indicated Massimiliano Giacobbi as potential “censor”, at the time head of the operation division and new activities of Spea itself, today among the main defendants.

Iuliano has long been pressed by the prosecutor Walter Cotugno, who asked her specifically why some shots had been excluded from the dossier that Autostrade had to send to the Infrastructure department regarding the retrofitting project, the restructuring of the tie rods fatally postponed by the concessionaire until the disaster. The engineer had in fact the task of preparing all the attachments to be forwarded to Rome, but the photos from which macroscopic and visible deteriorations emerged mysteriously disappeared.

Another of the missing photos, in which the signs of deterioration of the polini are evident

Report from the former president

Also today, Giuliano Mari testified, in the past both on the board of Atlantia and in the management of Autostrade, of which he was chairman for a period. Mari, in addition to failing to recall that the “collapse” of Morandi “due to delayed maintenance” was also included in the Aspi Risk Catalogue, reiterated that he did not recall a meeting between top executives, one of those defined as “induction”, in which doubts about the stability of the bridge. The awareness of the danger of a disaster had been reported in recent weeks by Gianni Mion, former managing director of Edizione or the safe of the Benetton family, to which the other group companies involved in managing the network were linked in cascade. Mion had described a meeting most likely datable to the second half of 2010, which was attended, among others, by Gilberto Benetton and the former CEO of Autostrade Giovanni Castellucci (now accused) during which the possibility was feared that the Genoese viaduct would collapse , but no one undertook concrete initiatives following that revelation. The lawyers of the main suspects argue that Mion is unreliable and Mari yesterday provided assistance in this sense, even though his statements were very generic and the dates of the meetings to which he referred are not entirely compatible with the one described by Mion.



Still one of the photos on the state of the Morandi pylons, images “disappeared” from the dossier on the viaduct that would have been sent to Rome

The next deadlines

In judgment for the massacre of almost five years ago there are today 58 people including managers and technicians, or ex, of Aspi, Spea and the Ministry of Infrastructure. The charges are for various reasons of multiple road homicide, forgery and attack on transport safety. The hearings continue at a rapid pace, but it is difficult to predict when the sentence will be pronounced. It was Walter Cotugno, one of the magistrates supporting the accusations together with his colleagues Massimo Terrile and Marco Airoldi, who sounded the alarm about the possible conclusion in December 2025, close to the first prescriptions for some serious charges. It was later challenged by the court, which condemned the prosecutors’ excessive attention to issues not specifically related to Morandi. The chief prosecutor Nicola Piacente had intervened on the same issue, trying to defuse the controversies and hoping for a duration of the procedure “compatible with its complexity”.

The auditions of the texts will last until July 10 in Genoa, then from the 17th Francesco Pisani, a former student of Riccardo Morandi, designer of the viaduct, will be heard in Rome. He will then start the summer break and will recover in September, when the defendants should start speaking.