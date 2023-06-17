Electoral political polls today June 17, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The Democratic Party sinks, while the Brothers of Italy continues to occupy the first place. It is the verdict of the latest Supermedia YouTrend/Agi, calculated on the basis of national surveys carried out between 1 and 14 June.

Compared to Supermedia two weeks ago, the party led by Giorgia Meloni loses 0.2 percentage points, settling at 28.8 percent compared to a drop of 4 tenths of a point for the Democratic Party, which fell to 20.2 percent. This narrows the gap with the 5-star Movement, which gains 0.1 points to 15.8 percent.

The League is also growing, at 9.2 percent (+0.2%), and Forza Italia, now at 7.3 percent (+0.2%). Action, on the other hand, lost support, falling to 3.9 percent (-0.2%), while Italia viva gained 0.2 points, rising to 3.2 percent. Matteo Renzi’s party therefore surpasses the Green/Left Alliance, at 2.9 percent (-0.2%), also pressed by +Europe which gains 0.4 points to 2.5 percent.

Italexit remains at 2.2%, followed by 1.5% by Unione Popolare (+0.3%) and by 1.1% by Noi Moderati (+0.1%).

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.