Scaffolding collapsed on a sidewalk in Moscow. The incident happened in Lubyansky passage, reports Interfax with reference to the Ministry of Emergencies and the Department of Transport of the capital.

Previously, four people were injured, one was hospitalized with injuries. The collapse area was 600 square meters.

Traffic in the area of ​​Lubyansky passage is open only in one lane, the routes of some buses have also been changed.

Earlier it became known that a Russian died at the site of the collapse of the roof of a hangar in the Kaluga region. Partial collapse of the roof happened in the hangar, which is located in the city of Lyudinovo. The man’s body was the first to be removed from the rubble.