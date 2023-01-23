Genoa – It was accepted by the Genoa court the 2000-page super memorandum filed by prosecutors Walter Cotugno and Massimo Terrile in the context of the trial for the collapse of the Morandi bridge and the death of 43 people. Judges have the defense attorneys’ appeal was dismissed of the 58 defendants for “manifest groundlessness”.

Only certain parts will be removed which are indicated in an order which will be delivered to the parties during the hearing.

The defendant Giovanni Castellucci is also present in the courtroom for the first timeformer CEO of Autostrade.

Today the experts speak who carried out the expert report at the basis of the probative incident accusing Autostrade of lack of maintenance and interventions to check the bridge. The first to speak is the expert Massimo Losa.