Marzio Innocenti commented on the defeat against France: “We have started a project, we have to consolidate our superiority over second-tier teams”

“Italy is not up to the level of the best. When New Zealand and France play in a World Cup format they are too superior.” Marzio Innocenti, president of the Italian Rugby Federation, realistically analyzes Italy’s World Cup, which stops at the group stages after the defeat against Galthié’s France. “We can’t continue to say that it’s nice to be there without being protagonists. Then, however, you also need a cool mind.”

GROW — “Two weeks ago we were all happy for having achieved the minimum objective, which was qualification for the 2027 World Cup – continued Innocenti -, today we find ourselves with two very heavy defeats. We didn’t have fun, that’s clear”. The almost 100 points conceded by the All Blacks and the 60 by France cannot fail to hurt, but without losing sight of the realistic objectives of the national team: “We are very far from who can really win. We must consolidate the fact that we can beat all the others, those who are behind. From Georgia on down. And maybe on the right night being able to get a result with the Six Nations teams. This must be the basis.” See also MotoGP | Bastianini: "I still miss that special feeling"

PROJECT — With tonight’s defeat, Kieran Crowley’s experience as coach of the national team officially ends. The future, now, speaks Argentine and has the face of Gonzalo Quesada: “A new cycle is about to begin. Everyone would like to win the World Cup, but the work is very long. Italy has embarked on a path, we have great kids quality and there are just as many that are growing. Then I remember that we are already qualified for the 2027 World Cup. We have reformed the training system and we are carrying forward this project. The first fruits are already being seen. At the moment, the Italian championship is not up to this level: we cannot hide.”

October 6 – 11.36pm

