Gaza (Union)

The Palestinian telecommunications company Battel said yesterday that the Gaza Strip is in the midst of another major outage in communications networks, due to the lack of fuel to operate electricity generators.

On the “X” platform, NetBlocks, a British-based monitoring organization that monitors Internet management, confirmed the interruption of Internet service in the Gaza Strip.

Both Battel and UNRWA warned earlier this week that a complete communications outage was looming on the horizon.

Since the outbreak of the war on Gaza on October 7, communications networks in the coastal area have collapsed several times, and it has not been possible to communicate with the outside world except through mobile phones connected to satellites, sometimes from high-rise buildings in the southern Gaza Strip, and equipped with Israeli communications cards.