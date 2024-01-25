An explosion occurred at a pumping station in the Orenburg region, killing 2 people

On Thursday, January 25, an explosion occurred in the building of a sewage pumping station in the city of Novotroitsk, Orenburg region, as a result of which two walls and the roof of the building collapsed. Six workers were trapped in an underground room; rescuers rescued them through technical wells.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, two more people injured in the explosion could not be saved. One of them with 95 percent body burns died in the hospital, and the other was pulled out from under the rubble without signs of life.

The emergency could have occurred due to the explosion of a gas cylinder

According to the press service of the regional government, the preliminary cause of the collapse at the pumping station is being considered explosion of a gas cylinder of a contractor that was carrying out repair work at the site. However, the exact cause is yet to be determined.

Investigative authorities of the Orenburg region opened a criminal case. The investigation into the incident at the station is being conducted under Article 216 (“Violation of safety rules during construction or other work”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Those found guilty face up to five years in prison. An investigative team is working at the scene of the incident to determine the number of victims.

A state of emergency was introduced in Novotroitsk

After the explosion at the station in Novotroitsk, a municipal emergency was introduced.

According to the newspaper “Orenburgzhye”, all it takes to eliminate the emergency is involved 57 people and 22 pieces of equipment. All housing and communal services systems in the city continue to operate as normal.

A medical operational headquarters has been created in the city, and four emergency medical teams are working on the spot. Orenburg and Orsk resuscitators and trauma surgeons are on high alert.