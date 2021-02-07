Around 200 people were missing in northern India this Sunday after a huge fragment of a Himalayan glacier fell into a river, causing a strong torrent that submerged two power plants and washed away roads and bridges.

Nine bodies were found and an emergency operation has been deployed to try rescue about 17 people they are trapped in a tunnel, said the Uttarakhand State Police chief.

The huge current passed through the valley of the Dhauliganga River, destroying everything he found in his path, according to videos filmed by inhabitants of the region.

“A cloud of dust was rising as the water advanced. The ground was shaking like an earthquake,” Om Agarwal, a local, told television.

Most of the missing they are workers of two power plants devastated by the current that caused a huge chunk of glacier that fell down the side of a mountain, said the police chief, Ashok Kumar.

Rescuers in the Himalayas. Reuters photo

“There were about 50 workers at the Rishi Ganga plant and we don’t have any information about them. Another 150 workers were in Tapovan,” he added.

“Almost 20 are trapped in a tunnel. We are trying to reach them, “he added.

With the main road completely washed away, the tunnel was filled with mud and rocks, so rescuers had to descend a hillside with ropes to access the site.

Hundreds of rescuers, supported with helicopters and planes have been deployed to the region.

The authorities had to empty the dams to stop the flood, whose waters reached the Ganges, for which they prohibited the population from approaching the banks of the sacred river.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi He noted that he is controlling the rescue operation.

General view of the landslide area. Photo EFE

“India supports Uttarakhand and the entire nation prays for the safety of everyone there,” he tweeted.

A total of 14 glaciers are found over the river in Nanda Devi National Park, the subject of scientific studies because of growing fears about climate change and deforestation.

“Avalanches are common phenomena in the river basin,” MPS Bisht, director of the Uttarakhand Space Application Center, told AFP.

The devastating monsoon floods in Uttarakhand in 2013 they caused more than 6,000 deaths, This led to a review of development plans in the state, particularly in isolated areas such as those near the Rishi Ganga dam.

Uma Bharti, a former minister for water resources, said that when she was a member of the government she had requested that hydroelectric projects be frozen in “sensitive” areas of the Himalayas, such as the Ganges and its tributaries.

Vimlendhu Jha, founder of the environmental NGO Swechha, said the disaster is a “sinister call” on the effects of climate change and the “random development of roads, railways and power plants in ecologically sensitive areas”.

“Activists and residents have consistently opposed big projects in the river valley,” he added.