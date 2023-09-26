Martin and fainting during the last lap

A long one in Turn 4, probably due to the beginning of fainting. Dehydration was perhaps a more dangerous opponent than the other competitors for Jorge Martinwho managed to cross the finish line keeping Fabio Quartararo behind him, thus gaining 20 very precious points which brought him just 13 points behind the championship leader Francesco Bagnaia, who previously crashed shortly after overtaking Martinator.

The ‘rush’ of adrenaline to revitalize himself after the blackout at the end of the straight allowed Martin to respond to Quartararo with a truly courageous overtaking, a last effort which according to the Pramac rider’s pit mate Johann Zarco presented a heavy bill to Martin: “Having fired that last cartridge on the last lap must have caused him a peak of stress that led him to collapse in Parc Fermé at the end of the race”declared Zarco as reported by the French newspaper The Team.

Furthermore, during the race, Jorge Martin had to deal with his zipper opening suit from the race, a drift perhaps due to the fact that the Spaniard forgot before the start to fasten the Velcro which he had kept open to stay as cool as possible before the start (the air temperature was 35°C). A year ago Quartararo was penalized three seconds for finishing the race with the suit open, Martin did not incur a similar penalty because during the race he managed to pull up the zip, restoring the safety conditions guaranteed by the suit.

Fonsi Nietosporting director of the Pramac team, had already declared after Misano that he felt he was in the fight to win the world title and the weekend in India did nothing but corroborate the enthusiasm that can be felt within the team led on the track by Gino Borsoi: “Jorge Martin has proven that he is a champion, a warrior who is deserving of what he is getting. We will continue to work, with our feet on the ground, thinking positively and, above all, trying not to make mistakes. Martin has shown that he is capable of anything” Nieto’s words released to the Spanish newspaper AS.