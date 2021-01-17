Early this Sunday, the Security and Emergencies Agency Madrid 112 has reported that the car parks of Navacerrada, Cotos and Valdesquí are closed to the public, as they are already complete after a large influx of people. At 8:42 a.m., the 112 social networks shared images of the crowd of people.

The Civil Guard, to avoid the collapse of these areas, It has cut off access both through the M-601 and M-604 roads. In this way, as indicated by the Madrid emergency service, it is not possible to access the place by private vehicle.

The Community of Madrid, after the grave consequences derived from the passage of the storm Filomena, is at the alert level of the Winter Inclement Plan, in addition to the low temperatures in recent days throughout the territory.

Repeating images

In this way, the images of this Saturday, when at the same time the Navacerrada and Cotos car parks were complete. The director of the emergency service himself, Carlos Novillo, warned of the cuts in the mountains “when the parking lots are completed.”