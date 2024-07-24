There is a third victim of the collapse of Scampia: it is Patrizia Della Ragione, mother of the first victim, Roberto Abbruzzo, and aunt of the second Margherita Della Ragione

The death toll from the Scampia collapse is getting worse: now, the number of deaths rises to three. She died at the Cardarelli hospital in Naples Patricia of Reason53 years old. She had been hospitalized for multiple trauma and had also suffered a fractured spleen and pelvis. Patrizia Della Ragione was the mother of Roberto Abbruzzo, the first victim of the collapse, 29 years old and aunt of Margherita Della Ragione, another victimThey all died after the disastrous fall of a Ballarium of the connection of the third floor of the Vele Celeste, which took place late in the evening Monday 22nd July.

There are other people in the hospital, like Joseph and Luisa Abbruzzoaged 34 and 23 respectively, children of Patrizia Della Ragione. They are both hospitalized in the Ospedale del Mare and Joseph it turns out to be in serious conditions. The woman who died today, Wednesday 24 July, was the grandmother of four of the seven girls hospitalized in the Santobono pediatric hospital. They are also hospitalized three other women. Two are in conditions defined as “very serious” by the health workers, while the third is the one with the least serious clinical picture: she has a fractured pelvis, a crushed chest and is in a strong state of confusion.

The first to speak about the death of Patrizia Della Ragione was the prefect of Naples, Michael from Bariduring a meeting with the press: “There is a third victimthe balance is getting worse. It is a immense tragedy. I express my closeness and solidarity to the victim’s family”. And he continued: “Let’s pray so that the hospitalized children and adults can leave the hospital soon, wishing them a speedy recovery”. The President of the Republic also, Sergio Mattarellaexpressed his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and the displaced by calling the mayor of Naples, Getano Manfredi. On the day of the funerals of the people who died in the dramatic accident, Manfredi has already declared the city ​​mourning.