The collapse of the Champlain Towers complex left 9 Argentines missing, who are fervently wanted by their family. The identity of the surgeon, his partner and his daughter and also that of the Cattarossi family had already transcended (there are 4, because in reality one is Uruguayan).

Now Clarion confirmed who are the other two Argentines who were in the building and who are intensely sought through social networks and chats of the Miami Jewish community.

.Is about Ilan Naibryf, 21, (who disappeared with his Puerto Rican girlfriend Deborah Berezdivin) and Nicole “Nicky” Langesfeld, who was with her husband Luis Sadovnic (Venezuelan) on the 8th floor of the Surfside neighborhood building, which has a strong presence of that community and houses one of the largest synagogues in the city.

Ilan’s sister, Micaela, posted on a social network, with the couple’s photo: “My brother and his girlfriend (Deborah Berezdivin) were in the Surfside building that collapsed in Miami. If you have any information, please send me a message. Please pray”. And then he added: “Family and friends we are asking someone with contacts in South Florida hospitals to please know if there is any information on Ilan and Deborah.”

Nicky’s relatives also circulated a photo of her and her Venezuelan husband with whom had recently married, and that they were on the 8th floor: “If someone has seen them or has any information, please contact this number.”

Attorney Nicole “Nicky” Langesfeld with her husband Luis Sadovnic. Photo Facebook Luis Sadovnic

In fact, the relatives of “Nicky” are in the reunification center that the police set up on the second floor of the Grand Beach hotel, which is on Collins Avenue, a few blocks from the collapsed building.

Clarín detected a friend of the family who was leaving that place, dismayed and who did not want to identify herself. “I came to support the family. This is terrible. We are very distressed for Nicky, ”he said.

LawyerNicky studied at the University of Florida and the Miami School of Law. He works for the Reed Smith firm and specializes in commercial litigation.

Ronit Felszer is Ilan’s mother and she posted on her Instagram account: “My son and his girlfriend were in the collapsed Surfside building. They’re missing. If you have information or access to a hospital PLEASE PLEASE contact me! Ilan Naibryf and Deborah Berezdivin ”.



Argentine Ilan Naibryf with his Puerto Rican girlfriend Deborah Berezdivin. They are both missing. Instagram photo @ilanaibryf

Both the mother and the father of the young man, Carlos Naybrif, are in Argentina looking for how to get back to Miami to follow the rescue tasks.

The sister put together a fundraising campaign on www.gofundme.com called “Mission Ilan”.

The boy is 21 years old and was born in Argentina on September 11. Study physics at the University of Chicago and, according to his sister, “he is ready for life.”

“He is the most loyal and affectionate friend, brother, son, always thinking of others the way to make them feel better. It means a lot to a lot of people ”, they point out.



Ilan Naibryf is 21 years old and studies Physics at the University of Chicago. Instagram photo @ilanaibryf

He went to high school at Hawaii Preparatory Academy, where he learned to surf, play soccer, cross country, and enjoy nature with his friends. He specialized in creating prosthetics at the robotics center.

“Ilan always focused on the best things to being able to help as many people as possible”, He says. At the University of Chicago, he began to develop his company, STIX Financials Inc, with which he sought to “help people increase their fortunes and also access liquidity.”

“As a family, we try to prepare for any outcome,” he admitted.

Ilan’s girlfriend, Deborah, is Puerto Rican and studies at Tulane University in Louisiana. According to her aunt Sandra told El Nuevo Día, I had arrived in Miami the day before to attend the funeral of her boyfriend’s best friend’s dad.

Photos of the couple can be seen on their Facebook account.

These two young people are the ones who were missing to identify of the 9 disappeared Argentines. They join the plastic surgeon Andrés Galfrascoli, 44, and his partner, Fabián Nuñez, 55, and Sofía, 5, their daughter. Also to the family of 48-year-old photographer Graciela Cattarossi, who was with her 7-year-old daughter Estela, her sister Andrea and her parents. Some of the Cattarossi are Uruguayan.

Miami Special sent.

ACE