The building that collapsed this Thursday was located in Surfside, a neighborhood next to the beach, north of Miami Beach, which has a strong Argentine seal.

Surfside is located right next to the so-called “Little Argentina” or “Little Buenos Aires”, the most Argentine corner of Miami.

The neighborhood houses classic Argentine restaurants like Manolo or “Buenos Aires Bakery”, or the Banchero pizzeria, where you can eat milanesas, sandwiches de crumb, alfajores de cornstar, empanadas and the classic pizzas in our style.

The Champlain Towers that collapsed is located at 88 and Collins, and Little Argentina is only 10 blocks away south of there.

Surfside also borders to the north with another neighborhood that Argentines like a lot, Bal Harbor.

Part of the Champlain Towers complex, which collapsed Thursday in Miami, Florida. Photo: AP

There is the preferred shopping mall of those with more purchasing power and where Susana Giménez usually walks, among other well-known Argentine faces, or not so much.

There is also Carpaccio, the restaurant where they usually meet for lunch and show off their sports cars.

Other towers preferred by Argentines

Just a few blocks from the collapsed building there is another complex built by Sergio Grosskopf (former owner of the Alto Palermo shopping center, in Buenos Aires) and his son Manuel, who have a construction company in Miami specialized in luxury buildings.

This is the Fendi Chateau, which is richly decorated with branded objects and furniture.

In that complex, a few blocks from the collapse, live several Argentines such as Pablo Pérez Companc (he has a car designed by Pagani hanging on the roof of his apartment) and the dermatologist Belia Lemel, who treats celebrities such as Guillermina Valdez or Andrea Frigerio.

This doctor also has a spa in Surfisde, the Lemel Medical Spa, where Argentines who live there or visit Miami usually go.



Partial collapse of a 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, United States, June 24, 2021. EFE / EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The neighborhood, which also has a strong presence of the Orthodox Jewish communityIt is considered one of the most “elegant” in Miami, although it is not as expensive as Bal Harbor.

Some other famous faces can be seen there, such as the Argentine-born singer Ricardo Montaner and his family, who own Café Ragazzi, a popular Italian restaurant located at 95 and Collins, a few blocks from the building that collapsed this Thursday.

Washington, correspondent

