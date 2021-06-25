Lawyer Claudio Bonnefoy Bachelet, uncle of former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, is among those missing after the partial collapse of a residential building in Miami, which occurred at dawn on Thursday.

From Chile, the journalist Pascale Bonnefoy, 85-year-old daughter of the lawyer, He tried to communicate with his father who lived with his wife precisely in the wing that for reasons under investigation collapsed.

“We have not been able to have specific information because there is no“Pascale said, specifying to ANSA that since yesterday he was carrying out the procedures to travel to the United States, and that he received the collaboration of the Chilean government authorities.

Claudio Bonnefoy Bachelet and his wife. Photo social networks

Pascale said that the consulate in Miami also offered its support to the family in the search for his father and wife. “I contacted the consul and he offered his help, but since there is no information either, there’s not much that can be done“, he told Channel 24 hours.

Claudio Bonnefoy resided on the tenth floor of the building. “He has lived in the United States for several decades, but he lived in this building, I don’t remember well when they moved, I think in early 2000 maybe. And we haven’t really had any news, what I know is that the building that completely collapsed is where he lived with his wife, María Obias, “said Pascale.

“I have a cousin who lives in Miami, far from that sector, but she also has no information, because not much information is coming out and the rubble rescue work can last at least a couple of weeks,” he added.

Pascale said that former President Bachelet contacted her to find out about the situation.

The newspaper Third stated that the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that a Chilean citizen contacted the Consulate in Miami requesting information on the location of a relative, “which is being carried out by our representation,” they indicated earlier from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ensuring that “We are providing all the support”.

Regarding the South Americans, there are 31 in total: nine Argentines, six Paraguayans -among which there are relatives of the First Lady of Paraguay-, six Colombians, six Venezuelans, three Uruguayans and the aforementioned Chilean Bonnefoy Bachelet.

Source: ANSA

LM