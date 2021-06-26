What happened? Why did a 12-story building collapse in a second? These are the questions that rage today in every corner of the world. Miami. And this Saturday a clue emerged that may be key.

Reveal an official report from three years ago on the complex Champlain Towers in which an engineer pointed out a “major error” in the construction of the building: the lack of adequate drainage in the pool deck or solarium had caused “significant structural damage”, warns.

The report was released Friday night by officials from the city of Surfside, where the partially destroyed condo is Thursday, in a tragedy that so far has left four dead and 159 missing who are fervently searching through mountains of rubble. .

In the report, published by the newspapers The Miami Herald Y The New York Times, it is not clear if the problem was repaired or if it may have contributed to the partial collapse of the 136 apartment building, of which 55 were totally destroyed.

The concern for that failure was exposed in October 2018 in the so-called “Structural Field Survey Report”, produced for the administration of the condominium consortium by engineer Frank Morabito, from Morabito Consultants.

An image of the sink of the collapsed tower in Miami, taken by a resident before the collapse.

Accumulated water

Morabito wrote that the “main problem” at Champlain Towers was that the pool deck and outdoor planters were “placed on a flat structure” that it prevented the water from draining properly.

The lack of waterproofing was “A systemic problem” It dates back to a failure “in the development of the original contract documents” 40 years ago, according to the report.

The report documented howyears of standing water on the deck of the sink had severely damaged the concrete structural slabs below. The problem needed to be addressed quickly, Morabito wrote.

“If the waterproofing is not replaced in the near future, the extent of concrete deterioration will expand exponentially,” he explained.

Proper repair would be an “extremely expensive” undertaking, he warned.

“Removal of the concrete slab to access the waterproofing membrane will take time, be disruptive, and create a significant disturbance for the occupants of this condominium structure,” the report said.



An aerial view of the collapsed building in Miami on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Cracks in the cement

Parking under the pool deck and landscaping tiles also “revealed signs of fatigue.”, According to Morabito’s report.

“Several significant (concrete cracks) were observed both at the top of the entry ramp and at the bottom of the pool / entry unit / bed slabs, including instances of exposed and deteriorated rebar.” , according to the report.

“Although some of this damage is minor, most of the deterioration of the concrete must be repaired in a timely manner,” the document added.

Morabito noted that previous attempts by other contractors to repair cracks in the garage “were ineffective” and they did not solve the problem.

Doubts



For now, no public records appear on whether the consortium ever addressed the issues Morabito raised regarding drainage from the pool or garage area.

But in preliminary plans to repair and restore the building as part of a 40-year recertification process that were prepared in late April, Morabito’s firm recommended significant concrete repairs in the pool area, as well as the foundations. .

In addition to the 2018 recertification plan and report, records released late on Friday show the building had received at least three construction permits since mid-May, including a roof repair, electrical repairs, and installation of safety anchors. of the roof. The last of these permits was issued on Wednesday.

Surfside City Clerk Sandra McCready told the Miami Herald that the records were only “those compiled to date” and suggested that more would be available in the future.

Miami, Special Envoy

CB