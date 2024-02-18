Collapse in Florence, the hypothesis of illegal workers

Florence in mourning stops and observes a minute of silence to express condolences for the victims of the tragedy at the Esselunga construction site in via Mariti. The ceremony, which took place on Saturday at 3pm in Piazza della Signoria under Palazzo Vecchio, the seat of the Municipality, saw the participation of hundreds of people. After the ringing of the Martinella bell and the invitation to silence from the players of the Banner of Florence, there was then a minute's silence, at the end of which the mayor, Dario Nardella, spoke. “This is a tragedy that has affected us deeply. Now more than ever we gather around the families of the workers who lost their lives while working on the construction site in via Mariti and we commit with this minute of reflection to be more united and stronger than ever so that there are no more victims in the workplace” .

But in the meantime, we continue to investigate what happened. As Corriere della Sera writes, “from the first investigations carried out by the ASL on the victims one of them would not have a residence permit in order. He is a Moroccan who had some criminal record and in 2020 was refused the renewal of his residence permit in Milan. The other had instead lodged an appeal after the prefectural commission had rejected the international application for protection in Brescia on 17 January 2023 “for manifest unfoundedness”.

The hypothesis is that there were illegal workers. Corriere della Sera continues: “Apparently the two workers are part of the team of a company that worked as a subcontractor on the construction site. We will now need to understand exactly their contractual position. For this reason it is now essential for investigators to exactly reconstruct the photograph of the construction site with the tasks of the individual workers. The actual investigations into what happened will start from there even before reconstructing the chain of contracts, subcontracts and suppliers. The Prosecutor's Office then delegated the postal police to acquire the contents of the computers located inside the construction site and the images of the internal surveillance cameras which will be used to record the moments before the collapse”, concludes Corriere della Sera.