MODENA. Six injured, four adults and two children, are the toll of the collapse of a floor inside a building in Marano Sul Panaro, in the province of Modena, which occurred around 8 pm. From the first elements that emerge, it seems that was a floor on the first floor in the building located in via Cavarola. On site the 118 health workers, the firefighters and the carabinieri. One of the injured, taken to Bologna by helicopter rescue, would be in a more critical condition than the others. Nobody would be in danger of life.

The two injured children were treated in the area hospitals, that of Boggiovara and the polyclinic of Modena, while the most serious adult was transported to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna, but is not in danger of life. The prosecutor has opened an investigation file on what happened. Several families live in the three-storey building. The floor that has given way is on the first floor, and it is the ceiling of the floor below where two families live. The building was also immediately evacuated, and the families received assistance from the Municipality with an emergency accommodation if they did not have any with relatives and friends, so that the technicians can evaluate the viability of the structure. The area is cordoned off.