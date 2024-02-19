On the construction site where the construction of the new Esselunga supermarket was underway there were “several critical issues” in via Mariti in Florence. Among the deceased workers, some were found to be “in a condition of irregularity regarding their presence on the national territory” but this does not mean that they could not have had a regular employment contract. But on this aspect “the checks are still underway”.

“It is a complex investigation” into the workplace accident in which five workers died, one of whom is still missing under the rubble, while three others were injured. The chief prosecutor of Florence, Filippo Spiezia, took stock of the investigations in a press conference in the courthouse. The investigation file, still involving unknown persons, has been opened for the hypothesis of the crime of multiple homicide aggravated by failure to comply with the regulations on safety in the workplace and disaster due to negligent collapse. The criminal proceedings are followed by the public prosecutors Francesco Sottosanti and Alessandra Falcone and personally by the prosecutor Spiezia.

From an initial reconstruction of the dynamics of the accident, it emerged that “8 workers were present in the part of the construction site affected by the collapseoperating for 3 different companies”, specified Spiezia. Of these, an Italian worker, “fully identified”, namely 59-year-old Luigi Coclite, resident in Collesalvetti (Livorno), in the hamlet of Vicarello, was “dead at the time of arrival of first aid and the judicial police forces”, while three other workers, of Romanian origin, “also with verified identities, were transported to hospital”.

“Four other workers were found missing under the rubble and have not yet been specifically identified, although their names have nevertheless been ascertained”, the prosecutor further clarified. This is Taoufik Haidar, 43 years old, who had been living in Chiuduno, in the province of Bergamo, since last summer, after having lived for several years in Palazzolo sull'Oglio, a municipality in the province of Brescia on the border with the province of Bergamo; Mohamed El Ferhane, 24 year old Moroccan; Bouzekri Rahimi, a 56-year-old Moroccan, who is still missing and whose search by the firefighters continues to the bitter end; Mohamed Toukabri, 54 year old Tunisian. The latter three appear to be residents of Palazzuolo sull'Oglio.

“Through the commendable and uninterrupted work of the firefighters, the bodies of three workers have currently been recovered – recalled the prosecutor Filippo Spiezia – while The search for the fifth victim continuesmade difficult by the particular state of the places following the collapse, in which conditions of continuing insecurity exist”.

The chief prosecutor of Florence also clarified that “the complex operations of complete identification of the bodies found under the rubble have been started, also through scientific tests to achieve the certainty of personal identifications and match the names with the bodies of the workers, which have been heavily affected by the collapse of cementitious materials”.

To ascertain with certainty the identity of the four North African workers left under the rubble, the contribution of genetics experts will also be needed. “A complex activity has begun to identify what remains of these bodies of workers who were overwhelmed by imposing structures – underlined Spiezia – This operation requires scientific skills, including genetic ones, because some of these bodies are truly in dramatic conditions” .

The investigationsexplained Spiezia, “are looming complex in many respects. Initiatives were promptly adopted to acquire evidence for the proceedings, not just documentary evidence, in order to reconstruct the events that occurred and ascertain any responsibilities. Obviously the work of acquiring the sources of evidence is not completed but we can say that we have secured the main evidentiary data that we will also need for technical reconstructions.”

As for the dynamics “that determined this disaster, obviously we cannot say anything, everything is premature – highlighted Spiezia – The very empirical data, which we obtained during an inspection, is that there were various critical issues. These are critical issues that have on the construction site”.

“It appears, from initial checks carried out, that for some employees, workers, there was a condition of irregularity regarding their presence on the national territory – said the chief prosecutor – The matter of completing the checks regarding contractual positions and so on is different. Therefore, the assessment that I am communicating to you is limited to a mere correspondence between the position of these people and compliance with the rules regarding entry into the national territory”.

The Prosecutor's Office, explained Spiezia, “is ensuring the coordination of the investigative activities carried out by the judicial police forces involved: Local Health Authority of Tuscany Center – Department of Prevention; Inspection Office of the Ministry of Labour; Scientific Police; Flying Squad of Florence; Postal Police, Police Municipality of Florence. The latter is also ensuring – with a great use of resources – the constant surveillance of the construction site and of the entire area, which will be subjected to seizure following the discovery of the last missing person”.

Prosecutor Filippo Spiezia took the opportunity of a press conference “to express the gratitude of this Office to all the police personnel involved who are working with commendable dedication and to the firefighters, who are carrying out their delicate activity of recovering the bodies of the victims and the safety of the construction site, without interruption”. “Everyone's collaboration is required – he added – so that, once the seals have been placed on the area under seizure, we refrain from any undue access to the places, both to preserve their state in view of the technical investigations and to avoid further accidents, in light of the instability of the collapsed structures lying on site”.