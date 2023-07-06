Camogli – The collapse of the cemetery Camogliwhich took place on February 22, 2021 when about 415 coffins fell into the sea, was “predictable since 2008” and “avoidable until May 2019”. But the measures implemented the day before, when there had been the first signs of failure, had been suitable for “not to endanger public safety”.

These are the results of the expert report – written by Professor Donatella Sterpi, of the Milan Polytechnic, and by Dr. Francesca Franchi – discussed today during the evidentiary hearing before Judge Alberto Lippini.

According to the two experts “the event was predictable from 2008 and that is since the study commissioned from the University of Genoa and it was avoidable by making gods work at sea with works to protect the cliff from erosion and on the cliff itself where active tie rods could have been mounted which exerted pressure on the rock”.

The experts add that, however, “no technical study commissioned by the Municipality up to the time of the collapse had ever indicated the active tie rods among the interventions to be adopted”.

The public prosecutor Fabrizio Givri and the deputy Paolo D’Ovidio had entered the former mayor of Camogli in the register of suspects, Francesco Olivariand the two predecessors, Italo Salvatore Mannucci and Giuseppe Maggioni.

In addition to the three directors were also entered in the register two city officials, responsible for the Public Works office. The five are defended by the lawyers Boggio, Olcese, Sacco and Mottola.

According to the prosecutor, the five are responsible for the collapse because they failed to arrange safety measures for the portion of the cliff on which the cemetery is located despite having been classified as high risk. Since the early 2000s both geological studies and residents’ complaints had revealed fissures and cracks on the walls of the embankments. The prosecutor’s consultant had already written that the works that had taken place over time had been done “with the logic of savings” and were only “provisional”. 365 bodies were recovered, of which 57 were identified thanks to DNA analysis. Of 50 nothing more is known.