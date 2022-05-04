Managua.- At least four artisanal miners were trapped after the collapse of a gold mine, located northeast of Nicaragua, during the afternoon of this Tuesday. According to official information, the causes of the disaster were the torrential rains that fell in the area.

The accident occurred at the El Quemado mine, located in the municipality of Villanueva, department of Chinandega, northeast of the Nicaraguan capital. This place is administered by the cooperative of artisanal miners, according to the mayor of the town, Juan Gómez, to the official Nueva Radio Ya.

Initially, the collapse left six miners buried, but rescue teams managed to save two of them alive.

The mayor of Villanueva reported that the rescue teams are still working to rescue the other artisanal miners, known locally as “güiriseros.”

From 2012 to date, at least 10 miners have died due to landslides that have occurred in different artisanal mines that operate in this Nicaraguan municipality, according to information issued by the radio station and cited by the AFP agency.

In recent years, gold has become one of Nicaragua’s main export products. It even exceeds the export of coffee and beef.