A construction site collapsed during the afternoon of this Wednesday in the Parque Chacabuco neighborhood and a rescue team with search dogs is working at the site to find out if they were left. trapped people.

It is a work on an old construction that was being modernized on the corner of Avenida La Plata and Saraza.

The Parque Patricios fire station, SAME, Civil Defense and Auxiliary Guard also work there, which is in charge of checking the structure that was left standing.

In the area, a preventive perimeter fence was made and traffic on Avenida La Plata is cut off.

According to official sources, the property measures approximately 10 by 20 meters and was undergoing renovation work.

The construction would have suffered a collapse in an area of ​​6 by 10 meters and the masonry fell on the sidewalk.

