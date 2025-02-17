He collagen It is the most abundant protein in the human body and one of its functions is to provide structure, elasticity and firmness to the skin. From the age of 25, its production slows down, which entails the appearance of wrinkles and … sagging. Stimulating collagen seems, a priori, the solution to combat the signs of skin aging and that is precisely the most requested in aesthetic medicine consultations in recent months. Many famous have also decided to trust this technique to stop the passage of time. After years of abuse with fillings, patients want to age naturally and respect their face. One of the most striking cases has been Lindsay Lohan With a more natural face than years ago, having eliminated fillings and betting on treatments with a more harmonious result. Demi Moore He could also have dispensed with the Fillers to show off his 61 years a more natural and young face.

The doctor Carmen Fernández Ayestaránaesthetic doctor, confirms that this change in patient request has reached consultations in Spain. «It is true that right now there is a growing demand for patients seeking to avoid fillings, but in aesthetic medicine not everything is black or black. We believe that Hyperrelenada faces with hyaluronic acid are fashionable And it is something we are going to stop seeing. The collagen inductors, That, on the other hand, they have been using for many years they are an effective and natural solution, since they stimulate collagen production ».

Collagen inducers are substances that, when injected into the skin, activate fibroblasts, cells responsible for producing collagen and elastin. The doctor Juan Antonio López López-CitalúaPresident of the Sico (Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine) explains the types of collagen inductors. «The most superficial, such as polyprolactone, stimulate collagen formation and also improve dermis and epidermis. Other intermediates, such as calcium hydroxyapatite, act more in depth and then there are others that still act more deeply, such as polylactic acid, which help fight sagging, the enemy most difficult to treat today ».

Gradual effects

Unlike botulinum toxin or hyaluronic acid, the two most popular aesthetic medicine treatments so far, collagen inductors do not cause an immediate effect, so they are not recommended for patients who want an instantaneous result, and do not get the same answer in all people. «You have to have the patience of Wait between 4 and 6 weeks until the body reacts Against the product that is administered. Sometimes the results are not expected, because the body does not react to that stimulation. You cannot form collagen, if enough proteins are not taken or, if you have an advanced age, less collagen will be formed than in a younger age, ”says Dr. Juan Antonio López López-Pitalúa. Therefore it is not a treatment that works in all people.

The advantages of collagen inducers are their natural, progressive and durable results. They are products that serve to improve skin quality and provide firmness, without giving volume to the face. The doctors Ángela Ojeda and Sara Domínguezby Stem Beauty, explain that «with the formation of a new collagen, the skin becomes smoother and smoother, reducing fine wrinkles, partially improving sagging and elasticity general. Applied in adequate vectors, a certain retraction is achieved in the anti -gravitario direction; But it is true that we will never have results such as those of a surgical lift to treat established sagging ».

Collagen inductors act in the cause of aging

The regenerative medicine, of which the collagen inducers are part, acts respecting the features of the people and, according to the president of the Sma “it deals with the cause that causes aging, and not so much the effect.” However, despite the growing tendency, nor must other techniques be reprobated, nor should we blindly trust the collagen inducers, who are not exempt from some problems, as specified by the directors of Stem Beauty, «you have to have much Be careful to make the correct dilutions, Inject them into the right plane, with the appropriate vectors, and space the treatments enough (Minimum 12 – 18 months) ».

Some of these products may have a duration of up to two years, and although they are resorbable, it must be taken into account that they can leave a certain ‘Aesthetic footprint’. «With these treatments we are inducing local reactions to a foreign body (internal scars), which do stimulate collagen production but also leave an aesthetic footprint. We do not want to demonize this treatment, since, in adequate and correct technique patients they can have good results, ”says doctors Ángela Ojeda and Sara Domínguez.

To deal with the passage of time, the commitment of experts is the individualization of treatments, as well as the combination of techniques. The doctor Carmen GórrizDeputy Director of the IMR Aesthetic Medicine Unit, concludes «There is no better treatment than anotherbut the correct combination of treatments to obtain a comprehensive result. Hyaluronic acid repositions volumes, collagen inductors activate fibroblast to generate greater skin tension, neuromodulators make muscles lose the strength necessary to avoid wrinkles, polynucleotides regenerate the skin … ».