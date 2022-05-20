NEVER IMAGINED THE Fiscal Alejandro Gertz Manero that a criterion of opportunity with the lawyer and manager of former presidents, Juan Colladowould lead to the greatest public exposure of abuse of authority, lack of ethics and institutional ridicule.

The complaint of the lawyer Collado, architect of the video scandals of 2004, may even lead to direct investigations against the head of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

In a marathon 23-hour hearing, the Public Ministry (MP) meticulously exposed an accusation that never was, that of Julius Scherer. His name echoed at all times, but the Prosecutor’s Office never had the courage to accuse him.

In those long and tedious hours, the MP repeated the name of the former Legal Adviser of the Presidency, in a crude and evident desire to expose him, and insisted on violating his human rights.

He sought to deny him, by his absence, the personal opportunity to defend himself. As substitutes, the battery went to Cesar Omar Gonzales Y Juan Antonio Araujo Riva Palacionoted lawyers.

The lack of support caused the gunpowder to get wet and led to the greatest failure of a Prosecutor’s Office, when determining the judge Felipe de Jesus Delgadillo Padierna that everything was done with “bad faith and bad intention.”

Now, like the usual drowning kick, the FGR threatens to go against the judge and, according to the whims of the Prosecutor, will appeal the resolution.

But the media and the people in the audience witnessed the FGR’s incompetent actions and improvisation.

Believe it or not, a person who has been in prison for three years on charges of organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin, tried to manipulate the controversial Gertz to leave prison in exchange for his reputation.

If there was any merit to this failed cause of the Attorney General’s Office, it is to demonstrate the enormous importance of Mexicans having an autonomous and professional Judiciary on which, without exaggeration, justice and the development of the country depend.

Without a doubt, without a rule of law that guarantees freedoms, rights and obligations, our country will continue to languish in the mediocrity of a lawless territory.

With this new setback Gertz should resign, and not because the Prosecutor’s Office has lost one more case, but because the judge’s decision evidenced bad faith, the use of powers and the abuse of power.

It must be said: the low moral standard of Prosecutor Gertz Manero and some of his closest collaborators precipitate the Prosecutor’s Office to ignominy.

What will those who were the object of this unjust and unfounded persecution do? Will they sue for damages? They will stoically assume the corrupting effect of an accusation that put their fate, their peace of mind and their lives in suspense.

The judge’s decision is so conclusive, that he ordered an investigation of possible criminal responsibilities of those who conducted a rigged investigation and of the individuals who denounced it.

Soon the responsibility will fall on the National Human Rights Commission, which will have to see the violations in the case.

An investigation like this will be the sword of Damocles that hangs over the fate of a Prosecutor who pretended to be independent and who was only prey to her phobias and revenge.

HERE ANOTHER CASE which demonstrates what already seems to be a modus operandi of the prosecutors: on November 28, 2021, the CdMx Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), which commands Ernestina Godoyannounced the arrest warrant, which was requested and obtained by a public ministry, detaining Julio Cesar Sernaderived from the information provided by Miguel Angel “N”, who is currently under criminal proceedings. In all the FGJCDMX communiqués about Serna’s arrest, connection to trial and informal pre-trial detention, reference is made to the statements obtained by Miguel Angel Vazquez. Well, yesterday Godoy’s hosts came out to report that the aforementioned Vázquez returned to prison since the data provided to the MP did not constitute proof. The former official took advantage of a criterion of opportunity and became a collaborating witness for the prosecution, but the information he gave was irrelevant and did not turn out to be enough to be taken as evidence. If the capital prosecutor’s office makes reference in all its communications that Serna was arrested and is in prison for those statements without value as evidence, then what will come for the former director of CEDA?

LIKE on the subject of face masks, Hugo Lopez-Gatell it must have “other data” that many other health agencies around the world ignore. Yesterday it issued a maximum alert against the use of vapers, pointing out that they contain high-risk toxic substances and reiterating their absolute prohibition. For years Gatell has maintained a strong position of prohibition against electronic cigarettes, despite the fact that the prestigious Food and Drug Administration of the United States or its similar ones in England and Germany, among many others, based on scientific evidence and not mere ideology have recognized that vapers are a less harmful alternative for adult smokers and, instead of banning them, they have chosen to issue regulations that include sophisticated tests as a requirement to authorize their marketing. With this they avoid the sale of products of dubious quality or toxicity, consumption by minors and, incidentally, incorporate a product of very high tax collection into formal commerce. While the traditional tobacco companies celebrate Gatell’s public policy, the reality is that, with or without yesterday’s health alert, it is undeniable that the market is flooded with vapers who, if not regulated, will continue to be, although with no health control and their sale free to minors.

AND THE ONE almost already has one foot out of the Federal Attorney for Consumer Protection (Profeco) is its owner, Richard Sheffield. 16 days ago he was called by the Secretary of Public Administration, Robert Salcedo, to be notified that they would dismantle what the National Palace had already reported as a network of corruption. We are referring to the 38 offices or delegations scattered throughout the country, which became real preserves dedicated to extorting all kinds of service providers and businesses, markedly gas and gas stations. Sheffield was one of the few officials who had a wide sleeve from the beginning. They did not impose on anyone, which allowed him to distribute the 38 delegations among close associates, most of them former collaborators of his as he passed through different positions in his native Guanajuato, including the presidency of León. The same thing happened with the sub-prosecutors. They are all being removed.