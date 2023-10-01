The Pokémon saga usually teams up with other brands to have special collaborations, we have already seen this in past years with cars, candy, Converse tennis shoes, Levi’s and even with Super Mario when taking out stuffed animals Pikachu with the character’s overalls. The same applies to the musical world, given that there is an alliance with none other than the vocaloid star, Hatsune Miku.

Recently through Youtube a song called has been released Volt Tackle, which is the first of a total of 18 tracks that will be part of a special album of sounds from the Pokémon franchise with the voice of the virtual idol of many anime enthusiasts. The best thing is that different producers are going to be working on the album, and in the case of this song, DECO*27 is behind him.

Here you can listen to it:

As expected, the lyrics make references to the sagas of Pokemon but with the voice of artificial intelligence, they even introduce sounds that the most knowledgeable of the franchise will pick up instantly. Well, we go from 8-bit style sounds to modern synthesizers, that adds the touch that the producer adds to his usual songs.

If this turns out to be a success, we may have some kind of collaborative concert afterwards, since they usually lead to Hatsune Miku around the world to delight fans in its hologram form that is a project on stage. And if that is merged with Pokemonit is certain that the entrance tickets are going to disappear in the blink of an eye.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: The truth is that this song sounds pretty good, so it will be a matter of time before they release more and the fans enter into euphoria. If this goes well, they may do live concerts, but certainly only for Japan.