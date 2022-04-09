*Per Laura Hazard Owen

In 2009, Nieman Lab published “NGOs and the news”, a project that analyzed the way that “Civil society actors such as NGOs and advocacy networks are becoming increasingly influential as the traditional news model is threatened by a shrinking audience, the availability of free content online, and the decline of mainstream media fortunes..”

At the time, the possibility of collaboration between traditional media and civil society organizations still seemed somewhat hypothetical. But as you wrote Kimberly Abbottthen in International Crisis Groupsuch efforts were already taking place: “The truth is, versions of these partnerships are now happening in print newsrooms across the country, though many are reluctant to discuss them openly..”

Since 2009, we’ve seen great collaborations like Azerbaijani Laundromat of OCCRP it’s the Paradise Papers of ICJ, as well as dozens of smaller ones. On a new reportentitled “Collaboration across fields: how and why journalists and civil society organizations around the world are working together”, Sarah Stonebely and Hanna Siemaszko analyzed 155 of these collaborations involving 1,010 organizations in 125 countries.

Here are some of the report’s findings.

Collaboration can solve some specific problems

“Collaboration across fields is a way for journalism to respond to the questions posed by the technological, social and political turmoil of the 21st century.”, write Stonbely and Siemaszko. They identify 3 main points:

Communicators can no longer trust that their content has been seen by the usual broadcast channels; collaboration helps content take on more guises (such as text, videos, graphics, etc.) and have a wider reach; The resource shortages faced by newsrooms coupled with the increasingly complicated nature of investigative stories demand specialized skills and supplemental human resources; There is a growing desire for investigative journalism for impact (or, put another way, a growing impatience with the lack of impact), which cross-field collaboration makes more likely.

The US plays an important role

Of the 1,010 organizations analyzed by the authors, 55% were news outlets and 20.7% were non-governmental organizations. Many of them were based in the United States, and “the US was also the most common ‘exporter’ of collaboration, as well as hosting cooperation projects between different fields at home” (i.e. analyzing issues happening within the country).

“It is not good to be the object of a collaborative project”

If a cross-field collaboration is ongoing, it usually means that “there is misconduct, negligence or some other unsavory activity going on that the participating individuals and organizations have decided to devote precious time and resources to bringing to light”, highlight the authors. These were the most common topics:

The impact is still difficult to measure

In general, all parties in cross-field collaborations agree that they want their work to lead to change. Funders of such projects (philanthropists were the most prominent source of funding for the projects analyzed) also want to gauge change. But it can be hard to say if it happened. The authors identify some reasons for this:

The impact is diffuse;

Data is often qualitative and therefore difficult to capture;

The organizations involved often have different metrics and different levels. is a priority in tracking this impact.

Furthermore, the repercussion of investigations may not be apparent for a long time, and it is difficult to measure this impact in a distant country. “It usually occurs many years or miles away.” said Stonebelly.

She recommends that contributors include analytics measures in the partnership agreement from the start: which impact category will be tracked, how, by whom, and for how long? “If the funder requires the effect to be noticeable, which many do, raise money for someone to track this a year after the project ends.“, she said.

The authors also found that the “discordant impact” –one that is not intended– “happens all the time and is reported less often” said Stonbely; for example, “perhaps the journalists involved or their families are targets”. The report includes many examples of impact”concordant” (intended) and “discordant“; you can check this “impact matrix” on here.

While large collaborations like the Panama Papers tend to attract more headlines, I asked Stonbely to flag a few smaller ones that had some measurable impact. Some examples, according to her, are the investigations Lost in Europe, I Am Aware Ghana and verified.

“This kind of cooperation is more difficult in the West”

The authors found that journalists in many Western countries expressed concern about participating in cross-field collaborations because they were concerned about being seen as biased. In fact, that didn’t stop them from participating, the authors note – since news organizations in the Global North were more likely to engage in collaborations than those in the Global South – but they were more concerned with perceived bias.

“People who came out of an objective journalistic tradition really went out of their way to say they stayed away from the advocacy element. They were very careful to remain neutral and took all these steps throughout the collaborative partnership to ensure they were not influenced in any way by the organization they were working with.” Stonbely told me.

In other countries, “journalists said: ‘How can you not say that human rights are important? How not to say that we must fight corruption?’”

Here are some of the comments the authors heard about collaborations in the US context:

“Certainly there are still populations, such as North American society, that see any elements of collaborative work as harmful to the neutrality of journalism..” “This kind of cooperation is more difficult for journalists in the West and the US. This is changing, but 5, 6, 7 years ago, it would have been impossible for many western journalists – as they were taught in school that journalists act alone”.

Meanwhile, an interviewee from Mexico said:

“I find it very difficult to endorse this idea of ​​journalistic neutrality. […] I’m not sure how it is in other countries, but in Mexico there is a very close relationship between NGOs, such as think tank researchers, and the media. […] The media must understand the NGO’s information, put it in context and then the reader balances it, not denying it a priori.”

Miriam Wellsimpact editor of Bureau of Investigative Journalism in the UK said:

“I find it unlikely to say that [jornalistas] they don’t have an agenda. Like, it’s obvious that we’re committed to justice, to the truth. But we don’t have a political agenda. We don’t have a corporate agenda. Again, this is up for debate. You could say that believing in human rights is a political agenda, right? And I would say it’s a lot more complex than many journalists probably like to think..”

The report was published by the Center for Cooperative Media at the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University and supported with a grant from the Bill and Melissa Gates Foundation. read the intact.

* Laura Hazard Owen is editor of the Nieman Journalism Lab

The text was translated by Victor Schneider. Read the original text in English.

THE Power 360 has a partnership with two divisions of Nieman Foundationin Harvard: The Nieman Journalism Lab it’s the Nieman Reports. The agreement consists of translating the texts of the Nieman Journalism Lab and Nieman Reports into Portuguese and publishing this material in the Power 360. To access all published translations, click here.