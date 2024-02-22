Controversial alliance

One of the main topics of discussion within the paddock during these three days of testing in Bahrain certainly concerns theevident growth in performance shown by RB compared to what was shown last year by its 'heir' AlphaTauri. There is no doubt that the greater synergy with the parent company Red Bull has greatly benefited the Faenza team.

However, several opposing teams have been very critical of this 'double team' policy adopted by Red Bull. Zak Brown directly attacked Christian Horner in a press conferenceunderlining how similar dual ownership is not allowed in many other sports.

Albon's observations

The effect 'boost' had from this renewed alliance on the performance of the new Racing Bulls was also highlighted by a former driver of the Red Bull galaxy, who wore the suit of both the first and second team: Alex Albon. The Thai, while carefully weighing his words, implied that the Faenza team was at an advantage from the collaboration with the reigning world champions.

“They have taken a step forward – Albon said to the official F1 channel, referring to the performance of the former AlphaTauri – I think they definitely took some pieces. They really seem very fast. So I think they've made a big step forward, as they should. But we [Williams] we are there. I don't think we're far away.”he concluded.