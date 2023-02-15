Lightning-fast trains from the north to the Randstad conurbation: the ambition is there, now the money

Will it come or won’t it come? That is still the question with the Lelylijn, the train that takes people from the north to the Randstad more quickly. But the ambition is there, and to reinforce that, an unofficial consultation process was started on Monday. ‘Whether it will be there in ten or twenty years is not the most important thing.’