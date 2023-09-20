The powerful voice of Adeleknown and admired worldwide, has captivated not only her followers, but also prominent artists in the music industry.

In the middle of a beautiful evening in Las Vegas, where Adele took the stage to delight his audience with his unforgettable melodies, Marco Antonio Solis He was caught enjoying the British star’s work.

The exciting moment was captured in a video that was shared by a user from the platform instagramwho managed to immortalize the moment in which Marco Antonio Solís, iconic interpreter of “If you had not gone”experienced the magic of Adele live.

A wide smile adorned the face of the famous Mexican singer while he enjoyed the performance of “Hello”, one of the most emblematic anthems of Adeleaccompanied by his wife, Cristian Salas, who also immersed himself in the show.

The clip reveals Marco Antonio Solis wearing an elegant and neat outfit, with her hair up and wearing a navy blue jacket in harmony with a black shirt, highlighting her characteristic style.

The moment not only captured Marco Antonio Solís’ emotion, but also the singer’s closeness to the international celebrity.

According to information provided by Hello Ticketsadmission to this exclusive area of ​​the “Weekends with Adele” event has a cost ranging between 1,776 and $3,553. Another testament to the global influence of Adele’s music and her ability to unite people from different places and cultures.

Adele’s concert in Las Vegas not only stood out for the presence of Marco Antonio Solís in the audience, but also for an emotional gesture from the singer towards her Mexican audience. In the middle of Mexican Independence Day, during one of her shows, Adele gave a moving tribute to Mexican culture.

While she performed her songs before the audience, a fan gave Adele some typical details from Mexico, including a doll. This gesture unleashed a wave of emotions and cheers in the audience, evidencing the deep connection that exists between the artist and her Mexican followers.

The Lele doll, of Otomi origin and which means ‘Baby’, is an icon of Amealco, Querétaro, and has been officially recognized as Cultural Heritage of the state. This cultural treasure is characterized by its long braids, traditional attire and a crown of multicolored ribbons that symbolizes the rich artisanal and cultural heritage of the women of this native people, according to the Ministry of Culture.

Adele not only gratefully accepted this iconic figure, but also received a crown of tricolor ribbons similar to Lele’s and a Mexican flag, which covered her back before hugging her dedicated fan. This emotional moment highlights music’s ability to unite cultures and emotions, and how artists, like Adele, can create special moments that transcend borders and nationalities.

VIDEO. Collaboration? Marco Antonio Solís captured near Adele in Las Vegas

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp