Mazatlan. In social networks, relatives ask everyone’s help in trying to locate Luis Alberto Delgado Teón, who is missing in Mazatlan.

It is added that the young He was wearing dark pants, a white shirt and black tennis shoes. and as a particular sign, it has a tattoo on the back of his neck that says “Damian”.

Any information that can be used to find him, is added, will be of great benefit to his relatives.

To give data, the telephone number 6692-71-09-15 is provided.

