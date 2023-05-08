The Emirates Society for Congenital Heart Diseases and the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University signed a memorandum of understanding and partnership to support programs and projects that aim to spread awareness to all members of society about the seriousness of congenital heart diseases and how to prevent them, and work to integrate congenital heart patients into society. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Professor Juma Al Kaabi, Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University, and His Excellency Houriya Ahmed Al Marri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Society for Congenital Heart Diseases.

The agreement includes cooperation in the national campaign to raise awareness of congenital heart diseases for students under the slogan (Protection and Prevention), which targets all students in schools and universities in the UAE, and includes conducting medical examinations and holding awareness lectures.

His Excellency Professor Jumaa Al-Kaabi, Dean of the College of Medicine, stressed the importance of conducting medical examinations for students to detect infected cases and raising awareness of congenital heart diseases, working to care for congenital heart patients and integrating them into society, and spreading awareness among all members of society, which contributes to the discovery and reduction of cases of congenital heart disease.

For her part, Her Excellency Houria Ahmed Al Marri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Society for Congenital Heart Diseases, thanked the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University for participating in supporting the projects of the Emirates Society for Congenital Heart Diseases in helping congenital heart patients and their families and contributing to community service in the United Arab Emirates. .

The signing was witnessed by Dr. Rami Bayram, Assistant Dean for Research and Graduate Studies, and Professor Fatima Al Jasmi, Head of the Department of Genetics and Genomics.

It was attended by the Emirates Society of Congenital Heart Diseases

His Excellency Aisha Al-Ruwaihi, Member of the Board of Directors, Salem Al-Shamsi, Director of Communication and Marketing, and Abdullah Muhammad, the Association’s Advisor and Projects Manager.