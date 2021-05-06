Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Emirates Genome Program announced the opening of a number of new sample collection centers through the NMC Healthcare network in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, following recent directives issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, which stipulated the participation of health care facilities in the emirate within the program.

In addition to the current sample collection centers that include the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, the Biogenics Laboratory in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, as well as the Al Towayya Majlis in Al Ain, Al Ain Convention Center and CurePlus Al Ain Center, Emirati citizens can now participate in the program by visiting the network of facilities «NMC Care Health Care Center in Abu Dhabi, including NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City, Barin International Hospital, NMC Specialty Hospital in Al Ain, NMC Royal Medical Center in Abu Dhabi and NMC Royal Hospital for Women.

The announcement came during a special event held at NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City in the presence of a number of senior officials from both sides, who toured the hospital facilities and officially announced the new collaborative efforts, and emphasized the vital role that genomics plays in shaping the future features. Healthcare in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates in general.

Michael Davis, CEO of NMC Healthcare, said: “The Emirates Genome Program embodies a pioneering initiative launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to create customized healthcare solutions that are highly accurate and capable of meeting future healthcare needs and providing safer care services.”

The Emirates Genome Program aims to provide preventive health services that meet the individual needs of Emirati citizens by understanding the genetic makeup to launch the next wave of pivotal innovations that will contribute to laying the foundations for a healthier community for current and future generations.

The experts of the “G42 Healthcare” company have succeeded in establishing the first Emirati reference genome based on DNA samples collected from 1000 Emirati citizens. It is to be used as a standard model to study the genetic makeup of citizens and to enhance the capabilities of disease prediction, prevention and treatment for the benefit of generations. Today and the future.

For his part, Ashish Koshi, CEO of G42 Healthcare, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with NMC Healthcare to expand the list of sample collection centers affiliated with the program in Abu Dhabi, especially as the increase in the number of participants in the Emirates Genome Program will contribute to Promote the comprehensiveness of reference data available to medical researchers. Collaboration is a fundamental factor in ensuring the success of the Emirati genome program, and everyone can play a pivotal role, from participating citizens to partnerships with researchers, academics and healthcare experts to analyze the collected data, in addition to working with regulatory authorities to ensure that optimal protocols are followed to educate society about the importance and value of genomics sciences. .