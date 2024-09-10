Ciudad Juarez.- Despite claims by some activists questioning the existence of adequate mechanisms for the protection of migrants, especially on a route known for its high rate of disappearances, Oscar Ibanez, the governor’s representative, refuted criticisms about the protection of migrants in the region.

Ibáñez said there is a strong and effective collaboration between local and federal authorities.

According to Ibáñez, there is no bad relationship between the State Government and the Federal Government; he also highlighted that coordination between different entities, including the National Guard, the Army, and the municipal Police, is a key component in operations to guarantee the safety of migrants.

In his statement, he stressed that the rescues of migrants carried out throughout the year are concrete proof of this cooperation.

These rescues, which were not carried out by the National Migration Institute (INM) but by local forces and the Army, were carried out in several locations, including the Janos area.

He also addressed the situation of migrant shelters. He said that municipal and federal shelters are operating at less than full capacity, and this decline indicates a reduction in the need for immediate assistance for migrants, he said.

One point highlighted by Ibáñez was the recent announcement of a federal government program that seeks to improve the management of immigration procedures through the CBP1 system.

This program, which is a collaboration between the Mexican federal government and the United States government, is designed to offer migrants a safe transfer from the southern border, thus avoiding the risk of falling into the hands of organized crime.

Ibáñez welcomed the initiative, calling it a positive step forward in coordination between the two countries to protect migrants.

Despite these efforts, the state official also acknowledged that some migrants continue to fall victim to deception by traffickers.

These individuals promise safe entry into the United States and instead extort or kidnap migrants.

This issue remains a significant challenge and authorities continue to work to improve the safety and protection of migrants in the region.