Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

“Rafid”, the Group’s Healthcare Purchasing Corporation, which is part of the institutions affiliated with the “Holding” (ADQ), has signed a new agreement with “G42 Healthcare”, a pioneering company in healthcare technology and a subsidiary of the 42 Group. From Abu Dhabi-based.

The agreement aims to provide the latest services to provide cold stores for storing the “Covid-19” vaccine, as Rafid will oversee the logistics services, including managing, transporting and storing vaccine doses in the new designated warehouses, in line with the requirements and standards of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.

The distribution center supervised by “Rafid” is a center dedicated to medicines to meet all storage requirements at different temperatures, ranging from personal protective equipment and medical equipment in conditions of more than 20 degrees Celsius, to the possibility of deep freezing, which reaches -90 degrees Celsius, which enables Mainly meeting the needs for vaccine storage and handling.

Rashid Saif Al Qubaisi, CEO of Rafid, said: “Within the framework of the efforts exerted globally to support the provision of Covid-19 vaccines, this agreement constitutes a significant step, and the beginning of many great steps to strengthen the coalition and develop aspects of operational and logistical cooperation between the two companies in order to secure management and transfer And storage of Covid-19 vaccines, to ensure timely delivery through the use and application of high-level and efficient distribution systems soon. On this occasion, we are pleased to partner with G42 Healthcare in this essential mission that will benefit humanity, during this pandemic around the world.

Ashish Kochi, CEO of “G42 Healthcare” said: “This partnership contributes to strengthening the role of G42 Healthcare as a major global company and a pioneer leading the efforts to combat the virus that has paralyzed the world. This partnership agreement allows for all cold storage and logistical requirements to be met, while ensuring that vaccines are handled with the utmost accuracy and compliance with internationally followed safety standards. The agreement, the first step towards a long-term partnership with all other members of the Hope Coalition, reflects the sharing of a common vision towards a world free from the Covid-19 epidemic.

Rafid also announced that the company had signed a cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports to launch the largest refrigerated center for storing and distributing medical and health supplies in the United Arab Emirates.