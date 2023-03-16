We recently told you that Cougar and Final Fantasy XIV will have a nice collaboration to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the MMO of Square Enix. When we published this note, it was not confirmed that it would arrive in our region, however, we already corroborate that it will happen.

This collaboration between Cougar and Final Fantasy XIV will be available online and at various select stores beginning March 15. However, in our region it will arrive from the 25th of the same month.

Through these clothes, a tribute will be paid to the Square Enix MMORPG, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary on August 24, 2023. This collection is inspired by the theme of the game of duality between light and darkness.

Source: Square Enix

Fans will find footwear, clothing and other accessories alluding to this collaboration, respecting the iconic identity of the MMORPG.

This is a good opportunity for collectors and followers of this distinguished video game that over the years has gained more importance and has one of the most prominent and loyal communities.

What are the prices of the items from the collaboration between Puma and Final Fantasy XIV?

To give you a better idea of ​​how much the collaboration between Cougar and Final Fantasy XIV We tell you that, at least in Europe, the prices are already published and that can be more or less a parameter of what you could spend depending on what you want to buy.

square enix font

For example, tennis shoes are 130 euros, while a sweatshirt costs 90. There are also gray pants that are priced at 75 euros. A sweatshirt with a hat, also known as a hoodie, is priced at 100 euros. The collaboration shirt is worth 45 euros.

We also have a black and white backpack for 65 euros, while a cap is 25 euros. Among all the objects available there is also a shoulder bag for 45 euros.

With this you can already give yourself an idea of ​​what you are going to spend, also give yourself the idea that these items are going to fly. Excited? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and join our community in discord.