Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Mubadala Healthcare entered into a partnership agreement with the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, according to which 67,000 civilian and military retirees and eligible beneficiaries who are covered by the fund’s services will have speedy access to health care services provided throughout the Mubadala Healthcare Network.

The benefits include retirees and their first-degree relatives, and the beneficiaries of the deceased, and allow them priority access to appointments, a second medical opinion, and new information about services and offerings provided by the Mubadala healthcare network.

The agreement contributes to improving the quality of life of retirees and beneficiaries covered by the services of the Fund, including civilians and military, by providing them with access to distinguished health care.

Hassan Jassim Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Healthcare, expressed his pleasure in cooperating with the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund to ensure that all members of society enjoy the highest standards of care. “Our facilities network covers a comprehensive range of healthcare services and provides world-class care based on an understanding of special needs. Citizens of Abu Dhabi. Through the integration between our facilities and resources, we can coordinate treatment plans for retirees of the Fund in order to facilitate the treatment journey for the auditors and make it suitable for their needs.

Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, affirmed the Fund’s keenness to establish various partnerships with successful national institutions, especially Mubadala Healthcare, which is a pioneer in providing distinguished health services, in the interest of the citizens covered by the Fund’s services, especially retirees. He pointed out that the agreement comes within the framework of the fund’s societal role and the endeavor to provide a package of various benefits for retirees, with the aim of providing distinguished services that enrich their experience and save time and effort for them.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the two sides covers the services provided by Mubadala Healthcare’s integrated network of healthcare facilities, which include the Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Center, Amana Healthcare, the Capital Health Screening Center, Health Point, Imperial College London Diabetes Center and the National Reference Laboratory. Beside Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.