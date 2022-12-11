In the first preview of the battle pass of Fortnite it was possible to appreciate that there would be a collaboration with My Hero AcademiaIt just didn’t have a release date or anything like that. What has already arrived are the improvements to the games and here we present them to you.

Through the Twitter account of Fortnite it was possible to see that the date for the collaboration between the game of Epic Games Y My Hero Academia It will take place on December 16.

The only thing that is not clear is what kind of collaboration we are going to have. The only one we’ve seen in action is Midoriya doing her famous attack which can completely collapse a building. He looks as broken as Goku’s Kame Hame Ha.

Surely when the date gets closer, we will see more details of this collaboration, especially images and more specific information. It is worth noting that most of these promotions always end in the sale of items in the in-game store.

Requirements to play Fortnite on PC

Epic Games’ Battle Royale is not only enjoyed through consoles and mobile devices, you can also play it in the Master Race.

Now, what are the requirements to play Fortnite on PC: According to Epic Games, they are as follows.

recommended

Graphics card: Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280 or equivalent DX11 GPU

Graphics memory: 2 GB of VRAM

Processor: 3.5 GHz Core i5-7300U, AMD Ryzen 3 3300U or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM or higher

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

These are the requirements to play Fortnite at 30 frames per second and a resolution of 720 and Full HD.

The ideal is perhaps to aim for the game to run with the best possible performance and that is going to require an NVIDIA 10 series graphics card for that to happen. Otherwise, you will have a poorly optimized experience.

Requirements for epic quality

Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 3070, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or equivalent GPU

Graphics memory: 8 GB of VRAM or higher

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM or higher

Hard Drive: NVMe Solid State Drive

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Excited about the collaboration with My Hero Academia?