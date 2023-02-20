The Ministry of Education signed a memorandum of understanding with the “Coursera” platform, with the aim of developing an innovative educational system for lifelong learning in the country.
The signing of the memorandum of understanding was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, while it was signed by Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Al Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, and Jeff Magioncalda, CEO of Coursera.
His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi said: “Lifelong learning is one of the concepts that the Ministry of Education seeks to implement and disseminate in the country as an effective tool for developing capabilities and skills at the individual level to keep pace with and prepare for the rapid changes that the world is witnessing around us, especially in terms of progress. Technology and its impact on the labor market and the nature of life in societies, as adopting the principle of lifelong learning contributes to increasing the productivity of individuals, enhancing their entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, and teaching them additional skills they need to advance their career.”
His Excellency added: “We believe in the Ministry of Education that fruitful cooperation and strategic partnerships with public and private sector institutions is the cornerstone of achieving our vision aimed at improving the various aspects of the educational system, and adapting them in line with the future vision of the wise leadership in building a knowledge society that raises the country’s competitiveness in In various fields, and meets the aspirations of our students to obtain a world-leading academic achievement that qualifies them for the current and future labor market requirements.
For his part, Jeff Magioncalda said: “The UAE is moving steadily towards consolidating its position as a global destination for emerging and international companies, which enhances its sustainable economic growth process and leads to broad changes in the landscape of the labor market, and to keep pace with these rapid changes, a system must be developed to explore and empower capable talents.” To implement all strategic economic plans and directions, as well as to provide flexible learning opportunities related to jobs, with a special focus on professional certificates, so that we can reach the desired goals.
He added, “We are pleased to partner with the Ministry of Education to support its vision of developing an innovative educational system for lifelong learning, and to actively contribute to strengthening the UAE’s global leadership in terms of talent competitiveness.”
The memorandum of understanding contributes to strengthening cooperation to establish local and international partnerships to activate accredited learning units in the UAE, and to allow higher education institutions in the country to develop the content of short-term learning units. Country.
The Ministry of Education organized the first session of the Future of Education Forum during its participation in the activities of the World Government Summit, where the forum was held under the slogan “Exploring the Future of Education”, and its sessions hosted elite officials, experts in the educational sector and thought leaders to discuss ways to develop the educational system to suit the needs of the future.
