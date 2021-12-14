With the fourth season of Cobra Kai just a few weeks away, it’s no surprise to see that the Netflix property has some collaborations in mind. However, one of these has already been leaked. Thanks to data miners, it has been revealed that content related to the continuation of The Karate Kid will come to Fortnite Chapter 3.

According to some data miners, found a reference of Cobra Kai in the code of the most recent update of Fortnite. This one has the name Teachings of Miyagi. Let’s remember that Miyagi was Daniel’s teacher, and a fundamental character in the entire series of The Karate Kid.

TO #Fortnite x Cobra Kai collaboration is in the works! “Teachings of Miyagi” (via @InTheShadeYT) – Fortnite News 🗺 (@FortniteBR) December 14, 2021

However, at the moment there is no concrete information on this collaboration. Considering that the new season of Cobra Kai It gets closer every time, it is very likely that we will see skins of Daniel and Johnny, as well as some of the children who are training under the tutelage of these two veteran teachers.

In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the fourth season of Cobra Kai. Similarly, fans claim that Spider-Man is best played on Fortnite what in Marvel’s avengers.

Via: Fortnite News