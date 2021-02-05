Sharjah (WAM)

Yesterday, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment signed a memorandum of understanding with Arada Real Estate Development Company regarding cooperation in promoting environmental sustainability in societies, in conjunction with the celebration of the 24th National Environment Day.

The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between the Ministry and the company in the field of achieving environmental sustainability, and to encourage the application of the concept of sustainability in various activities and fields of different urban communities.

The memorandum was signed by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arad’s Board of Directors, and Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said, “Emphasizing our commitment to preserving our natural resources, and as we celebrate the National Environment Day, we are proud to strengthen our partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, as this is in line with our goals in Arada to top the list of real estate developers in terms of building integrated and sustainable communities at the same time. ».

He added: “The first results of this fruitful cooperation were the launch of the“ Manebat ”initiative, and we will continue our joint efforts to launch more similar activities in order to increase environmental awareness within our societies and at the state level as a whole, in addition to contributing our role in strengthening the food security system in the UAE.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad Belhaif Al Nuaimi said that achieving sustainability is a strategic priority for the Ministry, in line with the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 and enhancing the contribution to achieving the UAE Centennial 2071 goal of the UAE being the best country in the world, so the Ministry is working on several aspects to achieve this strategic priority. One of the most important of these is strengthening cooperation with the private sector, especially the institutions working in the field of real estate development, to ensure that new societies are designed in accordance with the standards and requirements of achieving sustainability.

His Excellency added, “Cooperation with Arada on sustainability will include several areas, all of which focus on empowering young people, enhancing their participation in achieving sustainability in general, and food security and sustainability in particular, promoting increased investment in sustainable farming systems and community agriculture, and employing innovative solutions based on Technology in raising livestock and fish farms, launching activities that contribute to achieving the UAE’s green agenda 2030, raising community awareness of the importance of protecting the environment, preserving its natural resources and sustaining its biological diversity, and promoting sustainable behaviors in production and consumption.

He pointed out that this type of cooperation with the institutions of the public and private sectors enhances the realization of the slogan of the twenty-fourth National Environment Day, “Green Recovery”, by adopting sustainability standards in all fields and sectors, in a way that enhances the state’s orientations for the transformation towards a green and circular economy.

The two parties will cooperate to work on initiatives related to achieving the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030, implementing projects for youth and society in the field of preserving the environment, ensuring its sustainability, enhancing food security and ensuring its sustainability, and promoting community agriculture and local products.

Farmers’ market

The Ministry, in cooperation with Arada, launched the new farmers market initiative “Manbat” in the Emirate of Sharjah in “Aljada”, one of the most prominent new modern destinations in the emirate, which provides spaces and places for display dedicated to local agricultural products and “30 kiosks” for local farmers, entrepreneurs and suppliers. The initiative aims to provide the opportunity for display and marketing of local agricultural products to promote direct sales and purchases to the public every Friday from three to eight in the evening in the open air, taking into account the rules of physical distancing.