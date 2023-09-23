As well as the residents of the Misiones subdivision, on Gertrudis and San Mulejé streets, it would be very positive if more citizens were involved in keeping their common spaces clean.

The inhabitants of this place who have a green area They decided on their own to cut the overgrown grass to reduce the presence of flies and have a safe place to cool off in the afternoons.

They mentioned that they requested the support of the municipal authorities, but due to the delay, they did it by themselves.

Different situation with the neighbors of the Emilio Barragán Avenuewho use the median as a garbage dump, or more recently, the waste dump in the Infonavit Playas canal, next to the International highway.

It is true that the authorities are responsible for keeping the green areas in good condition, but it is also very positive that citizens get involved and participate to ensure that the place where they live is safe for them.

For some time now, there has been an incidence of insecurity, experts have called on the people of Sinaloa about the importance of appropriating the Public spaces to inhibit the presence of criminals in their areas and in some places this has worked.

So it would not be frowned upon for other citizens to get involved. It is not only having illuminated streets, it is having clean spaces beyond the frequency with which the garbage collector passes by your street.

We recommend you read: