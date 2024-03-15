The atmosphere of the 2024-I League was shaken by the new complaints from César Guzmán, the president of Patriotas de Boyacá, a team that today occupies the last place in both tables, that of the semester and that of relegation.

Guzmán assured that illegal bettors tried to contact players on his team to fix results. One of the footballers was separated from the squad.

Share César Guzmán, president of Patriotas. Photo:Luis Lizarazo. EL TIEMPO Archive

“Without a doubt, betting has had an influence on the FPC. The team has been permeated by criminal gangs on the subject of betting, approaching the players. At the internal level, the due determinations were made in the disciplinary part with the people involved in this gambling issue,” Guzmán declared to Zona Libre de Humo.

The issue, according to the Patriotas leader, reached the Prosecutor's Office. “These investigations into the subject of betting are not as timely and do not move at the pace that one would like. “The Prosecutor's Office is carrying out investigations on this issue, but we do not know the course of them,” he added.

Now, another official entity began to investigate what happened. This Friday Coljuegos sent Guzmán a letter in which he requests “your collaboration so that the complaint made to the media is expanded.”

The letter is signed by Jessica Tatiana Giraldo Varón, Manager of Control of Illegal Operations of Coljuegos. “Within its functions, it has been charged with the task of investigating and taking evidence of all those games of luck and chance operated over the Internet that illegally enter our country without paying exploitation rights, resources that by law have a destination specific for the health of all Colombians,” the letter says.

Guzmán had already made complaints in the B

Already last year, Guzmán himself had reported irregularities in a match in the promotion tournament, between Deportes Quindío and Boca Juniors de Cali, which cost his team elimination in the second half of the year.

Although Patriotas beat Tigres 4-0, they could not play the home runs of the 2023-II Tournament because Boca de Cali beat Quindío and qualified with a dubious penalty in stoppage time.

However, the Boyacense team, which had won the first tournament, achieved promotion by beating Fortaleza in the annual final.

