The great heat does not loosen its grip (even at night) and we are heading towards a scorching Ferragosto. “Be careful of heat stroke and blood pressure changes, real dangers for everyone, not just those affected by cardiovascular diseases”. This is what Furio Colivicchi, past president of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (Anmco) and director of Clinical Cardiology and Rehabilitation at the San Filippo Neri Hospital in Rome, warns of the high temperatures that are rising again throughout Italy, even in the mountains.

“We have very strong scientific evidence of an epidemiological nature conducted in Western countries that tells us that when the temperature rises by 1 degree compared to the historical seasonal average – Colivicchi explains to Adnkronos Salute – there is a progressive increase in mortality of 1-2%”. Deaths “that do not only and exclusively concern patients with cardiovascular problems. Even healthy people are still at risk, as we unfortunately saw in the case of a young woman who underwent a liver transplant, a victim of heat stroke while working in the fields”. The cardiologist is also concerned about sudden changes in blood pressure: “These days we are recording an increase in emergency room visits related to heat during the night hours – Colivicchi emphasizes – It must be said that loss of sleep is loss of health. Not only that, those who sleep little are more at risk of heart attack even if they do not have a heart condition”.

The expert has no doubts about how to deal with and fight the African anticyclone Caronte. “Those with heart failure should not drink too much water: if the body fills up with more liquids than necessary, the heart has a harder time pumping blood correctly. Be careful with the use of supplements: if you have kidney failure, if you are hypertensive, diabetic or have heart disease, you cannot take them, unless under medical supervision. In recent days, in hospitals we are registering an increase in cases of hyperkalemia, dangerous for the body because it alters the heart rhythm”, he concludes.