The photographer Isabel Steva, better known as Colita, died this Sunday afternoon in Barcelona at the age of 83 due to peritonitis, as sources close to the artist have informed EFE. She was a prominent figure in the field of photojournalism and the cultural life of Barcelona, ​​and was the great portraitist of Bocaccio, the epicenter of the gauche divine, but also from totally marginal environments, such as the one occupied by the gypsies in Somorrostro.

She came to photography with the help of a camera that her father gave her and she always defended having done what she wanted, despite her father's wish that she be a pharmacist, as she stated two years ago in this interview. She was able to develop her technique with renowned photographers such as Oriol Maspons, Francesc Català-Roca, Leopoldo Pomés and Xavier Miserachs, with whom she began working in 1961.

Notable figures passed through his gaze, including Gabriel García Márquez, Mario Vargas Llosa, Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró, Orson Welles, Rafael Alberti, Ana María Matute, Carmen Amaya, Antonio Gades, Joan Manuel Serrat, Bella Dorita and the Terenci brothers. and Ana María Moix.

Colita, photographer, in an archive photo. Vicens Gimenez

The first of his 40 exhibitions, sponsored by Bocaccio and Oriol Regàs, barely lasted two days when it was closed by the police, an example of his social vision of photography and his ideology. She considered herself a “feminist and leftist” and portrayed events such as the Montserrat bull run, Franco's death, and political demonstrations in defense of freedom.

As a result of this political activism, in 2014 he refused to collect the National Photography Award, alleging that the Ministry of Culture, Education and Sports, which grants the award, was responsible for culture and education in Spain being in a situation of “sorrow, shame and heartache.” Before, he had collected the Creu de Sant Jordi, although he explained that this award, the highest one granted by the Generalitat, was collected because it was presented by Pasqual Maragall and that he would have also rejected it if it had been presented by Jordi Pujol. In 1998, Barcelona City Council awarded him the Medal of Artistic Merit, along with fellow photographers Oriol Maspons and Leopoldo Pomés.

Among many other distinctions, it also has the First of May 2008 Awards from the Campalans and Comaposada foundations, the Special Jury Award from the Terenci Moix International Awards (2011), the 2012 Medal for the Promotion of Arts and Design FAD or the Piedad Isla 2013 of the Palencia Provincial Council. She received the last one last November, when she collected the Journalist's Profession award given by the College of Journalists of Catalonia.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe