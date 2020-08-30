The force of a gesture in the run-up to an NFL game in September 2016 has transcended time and controversy. That picture of Colin Kaepernick, right knee on the ground while the United States anthem was playing, condensed the protest and rebellion against racial segregation throughout the world. Almost four years later, the police officer Derek Chauvin, has once again triggered the outrage of the public by asphyxiating, with his knee on the neck, the African American George Floyd.

Everyone is now turning to Kaepernick, 32, who has been cut off from the NFL ever since. To the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers accused him of being unpatriotic, of disrespecting the nation and the armed forces. He received death threats and sharp criticism, especially from Donald Trump, then in the middle of the presidential campaign. Kaepernick had signed a six-year, $ 126 million (€ 112 million) renewal in 2014, used a clause to terminate that contract and became a free agent. He has never been able to play again.

“When civility leads to death, rebellion is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain, and when that happens it will fall on deaf ears because their violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight! ”, Kaepernick has now written on Instagram. His fight comes from afar, from much farther than those days when his protest caused such a stir, imitated then by some NFL players, and now by athletes from all over the world. Even for the police who have shown the most empathy towards protesters in many cities in the United States.

Challenge to the ‘status quo’

That gesture, so mediatic and full of meaning that connects with the protests of the sixties when boxer Muhammad Ali and sprinters John Carlos and Tommie Smith put their careers on the line to challenge the status quo, was imitated in 2016, among others, by the famous soccer player Megan Rapinoe.

Kaepernick, before dropping to his knee, had already refused in a previous match to stand up while the anthem played. “I am not going to get up,” he argued, “to show my pride in a flag and a country that oppresses black and colored people. This is bigger than football and it would be selfish of me to look the other way. There are bodies in the streets and people collecting and free after having committed a murder ”. Then-President Barack Obama declared: “Kaepernick is exercising his constitutional right to protest.”

In video, the advertisement that Kaepernick recorded with Nike in 2018.LOREN ELLIOTT (REUTERS) / VIDEO: NIKE

His jersey became one of the best-selling in the NFL. But criticism rained down on him, including from some well-known players like Victor Cruz and Justin Pugh of the New York Giants. “The flag must be respected. It’s bigger than oneself, I think you have to stand up with your team and sing the anthem. Beliefs are for later, ”Cruz said. The NFL began fining players who imitated Kaepernick and no team hired him again, despite the fact that, according to an anonymous survey among players, 95% of them believed that he has quality to be part of the squad of any team .

An ill-advised decision

Joe Lockhart, a former executive vice president of the NFL, wrote an article for CNN on May 30 explaining that the league not only failed to veto Kaepernick but encouraged clubs to sign him. “But for many owners it was always the same again. They thought signing you was bad for business. Every day that he was out of the NFL he reinforced himself as a symbol of racial injustice. It could seem like a good business decision and, of course, it was not illegal, but it was wrong, “he admits, before inviting the Minnesota Vikings, the team from the city where Floyd died, to sign Kaepernick. “It will not solve the problem of blacks and police violence. But it will visualize the problem that Kaepernick powerfully posed, and perhaps it will be shown that with courage, real progress can be made. I hope they do. It is right. And it’s something the city, and all of America, needs now, ”Lockhart concluded.

In September 2018, the firm Nike hired Kaepernick to be part of the prominent group of athletes who starred in the campaign Just do it with which he celebrated his 30th anniversary. On a close-up of the face of quarterbackIn black and white, the message appeared: “Believe in something. Even if that means sacrificing everything. ” The campaign was risky. He was getting into a very controversial issue. The company’s shares fell on launch day more than 3% at the opening of Wall Street. It is precisely Nike, after Floyd’s death, has launched a message against racism in which it plays with that slogan: “For once, don’t do it. Don’t pretend there isn’t a problem in the United States. ” In July 2019, and after Kaepernick’s protest, Nike ended up recalling a limited edition of sneakers to celebrate Independence Day. The model sported the flag known as Betsy ross, an offensive symbol for blacks.

Kaepernick, a mestizo, is the son of Heidi Russo, who had him when he was 19 years old. His father disappeared. And his mother gave him to a white couple, consisting of Rick and Teresa Kaepernick. When he was four years old, the family moved from Wisconsin to Turlock, California. He soon excelled in sports, especially baseball, but preferred to play American football. He is an exceptional athlete, with a powerful right arm, with great power to throw the ball, although he is criticized for his inconsistency. He excelled at Wolf Pack University in Nevada. He was elected in position 36 of the draft of 2011 by the 49ers, although many experts doubted his ability to adapt to the league as it happens with the passer-runner profile.

Kaepernick, a Lutheran, has a body full of tattoos, several of them related to the Bible. He has been on a vegan diet since 2015. After his problems finding a team, in November 2017 he filed a complaint against the League and the owners for keeping him out of the League. In 2019 both parties reached a confidential agreement and the player withdrew the complaint.