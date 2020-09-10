When the film was launched The diaryof Bridget Jones in 2001 the celebrity of its three essential protagonists, Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, took a quantum leap even supposing none of them was unknown to moviegoers. The humorous factor is that in some way her two male interpreters mirrored in fiction a part of who they had been in her personal life. The wise, educated and acquainted Mark Darcy performed by Colin Firth was not removed from the right British gentlemanly manners of the actor born in Grayshott (England) of a father professor of historical past, mom professor of comparative theology and educated on the elite Winchester college. .

And the humorous, spontaneous and untrue Daniel Cleaver performed by Hugh Grant was the right match for the interpreter who was born in Hammersmith, west London, who had already proven in his actual life his abilities as a seducer and that the irony, sarcasm and distinctive facial expressions which are a part of his private DNA and his appearing profession.

Virtually 20 years after the premiere of the well-known movie that has grow to be the epitome of doubts, complexes and nostalgic crises of ladies of their thirties, Firth and Grant face a change of decade. They each flip 60 years aside – the primary was born on September 10 and the second on September 9, 1960 – and their lives exterior of fiction appear to have turned radically in recent times till they’ll think about a brand new model of the film with the roles swapped. Their personalities stay intact, however their private realities are fairly completely different.

Hugh Grant’s first media love was the actress and mannequin Liz Hurley, their romance started when he was 25 years outdated and she or he was 21 simply capturing a film by the Spanish director Gonzalo Suárez, Paddling within the wind. Their relationship was as intense and free as the rationale for a disaster that the couple failed to interrupt up sounded sounded: on July 27, 1995, the actor, in full swing of recognition, determined to take an evening experience in his BMW by means of the streets of Los Angeles. and he was caught by two policemen after hiring the providers of a prostitute who carried out fellatio on him within the automobile. The arrest and the corresponding images appeared in media world wide and a few doubted that Grant’s romantic roles may very well be maintained however few that this was the tip of his relationship with Hurley. They had been incorrect. The couple appeared collectively shortly after on the pink carpet for the premiere of the movie. 9 months and she or he not solely continued her romantic relationship but additionally produced two movies of her boyfriend, When crossing the boundary and Mickey blue eyes. They had been collectively 13 years and separated, with out breaking a friendship that lasts at the moment, in Might 2000.

His later sentimental life has been intense however not scandalous and, above all, the actor has at all times maintained discretion on this facet. For seven years he was a accomplice of Jemima Goldsmith, a pal of Diana of Wales and the ex-wife of the previous Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. Later he had 5 kids by two completely different ladies. His first daughter, Tabitha was born in 2011 from his relationship with Tinglang Hong, a Chinese language-born girl he met in Chelsea. In September 2012 John was born, whose mom is the Swedish producer Anna Eberstein and in December of the identical 12 months Felix, once more from Hong. Comings and goings with two ladies who ended a stable relationship with the Swedish producer, with whom he had two different kids, a woman in 2015 and a boy in early 2018, and with whom he broke his fame as an eternal single when he married her in Might of that very same 12 months.

Grant has reinvented himself in all areas. Concerning the marriage he got here to affirm, a couple of months after getting married that “it is vitally good.” “I ought to have performed it sooner. I’m very fortunate certainly. My spouse is unimaginable, I like her ”, he acknowledged in an interview in Right now. His pal and ex-partner, Liz Hurley additionally gave his model of him as a father: “He’s charming and really candy. Having these kids has reworked him from being a really depressing individual to a fairly depressing one. It has improved him,” he mentioned meaningfully. of humor when he had his final little one. And as for his movie profession, age has given him the chance to depart behind the romantic movies that made him well-known to land different roles of better character in sequence equivalent to A really English scandal or The Undoing starring reverse Nicole Kidman and will probably be launched subsequent October, or the movie The Gentleman Directed by Man Ritchie. And her safety and dedication has elevated a lot as to marketing campaign door-to-door to ask for the vote in opposition to Brexit and shamelessly present her rejection of the coverage of the conservative occasion that Boris Johnson represents.

Colin Firth’s life, nevertheless, has modified in a manner that he himself couldn’t have anticipated. He made his debut as a stage actor and his British phlegm and his figuring out be on stage led him to the cinema. Fame got here to him for his efficiency within the BBC miniseries Delight and Prejudice and later he was a part of the forged of huge display screen titles equivalent to The English Affected person, Shakespeare in love, The woman of the pearl, The king’s speech, which earned him an Oscar and the title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire awarded to him by Elizabeth II, moved by the interpretation he had product of his father, George VI.

He had two discreet relationships with actresses Meg Tilly, with whom he had a son, Will, who’s now 30 years outdated, and Jennifer Ehle, and in 1997 he married Italian movie producer Livia Giuggioli. Till 2018, their marriage was one of the crucial stable and steady within the cinematographic world. The couple lived on horseback between Nice Britain and Italy and wasted complicity once they may very well be seen collectively at a premiere or within the firm of their two kids, Luca and Matteo, who’re presently 18 and 16 years outdated. She was a profitable businesswoman and he was a longtime and Oscar-winning actor who had made his British type his hallmark. The phlegm and know-how of the English gentleman was amply demonstrated when it was realized that the couple had filed a criticism in Rome in opposition to the Italian journalist from the company Ansa Marco Brancaccia for alleged harassment and threats. The explanation: that the reporter started to harass Giugglioli after having an affair together with her whereas she was married to Firth.

The infidelity had taken place years earlier than and the actor, removed from ending their relationship, rebuilt his marriage and publicly supported his spouse within the face of his ex-lover turned stalker. Firth saved the kind and continued to talk that he felt Italian by adoption, a rustic from which he obtained nationality with out giving up British, a incontrovertible fact that some attributed to the turbulent scene in the UK after the Brexit referendum and that the Italian Ministry of the Inside justified by “the love” that the actor confirmed for the nation and for being married to an Italian. The stress received the higher of the wedding they usually ended up divorcing on the finish of final 12 months. Now Colin Firth is a single man and in his profession he has even dared to sing and dance with Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan in Mamma mia, the movie that recalled the successes of the Abba group.

Each Colin Firth and Hugh Grant face the last decade of their sixties with the skilled and personal successes and failures that life has been placing their manner and that now appears to have exchanged the roles for individuals who attached with a comedy, The diaryof Bridget Jones, that modified the angle on the sentimental crises of the ladies of half the world.